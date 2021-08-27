Attorney Daniel Miske recently shared his expertise on a variety of topics with readers of www.HOAleader.com, a resource for HOA and condo board members nationwide. To read the full articles, click the links below:
- Don't Dance with the Bear, AKA How to Limit Harassing Condo/HOA Records Requests
- How to Curb a Flood of Record Requests from a Scorned Condo/HOA Director
- HOA Owner Seeks an "Audience": 4 Views on Whether You Must Oblige
- Dos and Don'ts for a Condo/HOA Welcome Packet
- The Troubling History Behind the Common Condo/HOA Term "Grandfathered In"
- Your Right to Know Whether Condo/HOA Owners Are Vaccinated
- Risky Business: Asking Condo/HOA Residents Their Vaccine Status
- Remote Meetings: Must Your Condo/HOA Go Back to Meeting in Person?
