The Shearman & Sterling Real Estate practice presents a webinar addressing how the Lien Law affects the structuring and administration of New York construction loans, titled "Construction Lending and the Lien Law." The presentation includes partner Malcolm Montgomery (New York-Real Estate), counsel Paul Balaam (London-Real Estate) and associate Karen Jin (New York-Real Estate).

In the discussion, the panel provides an overview of how construction loans are documented in compliance with the requirements of the New York Lien Law, the lien priority considerations at play, and the associated filing requirements. The panelists also discuss relevant case law and more.

Watch "Construction Lending and the Lien Law".

