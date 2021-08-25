A New York judge denied a motion by Trimark USA and certain of its lenders to dismiss claims brought by minority lenders alleging that certain new debt issued by the company violated the terms of the preexisting credit agreements and improperly allowed majority lenders to take priority over minority lenders. The lawsuit has been tracked closely by the industry as another example of lender-on-lender violence. The case is Audax Credit Opportunities Offshore Ltd. v. TMK Hawk Parent Corp., 565123/2020, New York State Supreme Court, New York County. Stay tuned for a more fulsome analysis of the court's decision in an upcoming post... [Bloomberg; August 17, 2021]

Per SCOTUSblog, on Friday, August 20, property owners and real estate groups asked the Supreme Court to halt the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium after a federal appeals court let it stay in effect. The realtors argue that the Biden administration ignored an earlier Supreme Court decision signaling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have authority to impose the latest ban on August 3. The Biden administration issued the new moratorium anyway indicating its hope that, even if the moratorium was eventually struck down, while the issue was being litigated, additional rent relief could be distributed. [SCOTUSblog; August 20, 2021]

Back in July, Federal Reserve officials indicated they were on track to begin tapering some of their stimulus programs later this year, despite lingering differences over when exactly to pull back support. The WSJ followed up and reported that minutes of the Fed's July 27-28 meeting, which were released last week, revealed an emerging consensus to support scaling back at one of the the Fed's three remaining policy meetings this year. The Fed's next meeting is on September 21-22, and several Fed officials have said they would argue in favor of beginning to taper bond purchases shortly after that meeting if the recent run of strong hiring continues. But the July minutes don't necessarily indicate that such a step will happen in September, and the WSJ suggests a reduction is more likely come after the Fed's November 2-3 meeting. [WSJ; August 18, 2021]

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.