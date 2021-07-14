Shearman & Sterling's Real Estate Group hosted our 2021 Real Estate Symposium - Plotting the Post-Pandemic Plan on June 24, 2021. Nearly 100 people attended the virtual event in which panelists discussed the economic impact of COVID-19 on commercial real estate markets and the opportunities and trends expected post-pandemic.
Watch the panel replays:
Panel 1 - Real Estate Lending Post-Pandemic
The panelists were:
- Moderator: Malcolm Montgomery, Real Estate Partner, Shearman & Sterling
- Christopher Albano, Managing Director, Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
- Stephen Cox, Senior Real Estate & Corporate Counsel, Allianz Real Estate of America LLC
- Allison Pistone, Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Debt, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.
- Amit Rind, Senior Director, US Acquisitions, GTIS Partners
Panel 2 - U.S. Real Estate Investment Trends by Global Institutional Investors
The panelists were:
- Moderator: Kris Ferranti, Real Estate Partner, Shearman & Sterling
- Erik Horvat, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate - Americas, The Olayan Group
- David Hamm, Senior Managing Director and Head of Acquisitions, Wafra
- David Roll, Portfolio Manager, Norges Bank Investment Management
- Marcella Fasulo, Executive Managing Director, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield
Fireside Chat - Economic Impact of the Pandemic on Commercial Real Estate and Markets / Areas to Watch
The panelists were:
- Moderator: Lisa Brill, Real Estate Partner, Shearman & Sterling
- Bryan Donohoe, Partner, Head of Real Estate Debt, Chief Executive Officer of ACRE, Ares Management LLC
Originally published June 24, 2021
