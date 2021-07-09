The Weingart Center Association hosted a special groundbreaking ceremony on July 6, 2021, to celebrate the upcoming construction of a 51-unit, 5-story permanent supportive housing development for seniors and senior veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Winston & Strawn Partner and Weingart Center Chairman Of The Board Warren Loui attended the event which was overseen by Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Paul Koretz, Peter Barker (Valued Housing), James Vossoughi (JPMorgan Chase), Reagan Maechling (Enterprise), and former Senator Kevin Murray.

The development, 11010 SMB, will provide 50 affordable studio units and one on-site management unit. This pet friendly site will come with a host of amenities including a rooftop deck and security. Comprehensive wraparound services, which are tailored to residents' needs, will include case management, medical and psychiatric treatment services, client plan development, group meetings, and more.

This development site is located at 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles and adds to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit's existing portfolio of interim and permanent supportive housing options for those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. The project reflects the Weingart Center's mission to provide homeless individuals with the basic tools necessary to stabilize their lives, secure income, and break the cycle of homelessness.

Click here to learn more about the Weingart Center.

