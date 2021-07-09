ARTICLE

Eric M. Greenberg, partner in Seyfarth's Real Estate department in Boston, was named a 2021 "Go To Commercial Real Estate Attorney" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. "Go To Lawyers" is a feature that showcases leaders in the Massachusetts legal community by practice area. The attorneys are all nominated by their colleagues and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

In their editorial, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly writes that Greenberg, "...has distinguished himself with his sophisticated practice, his commitment to his clients, and his innovative management approach that has helped his firm deliver client services with increased efficiency at lower costs." You can read his full profile here.

Founded in 1972, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly reports decisions issued by all the state and federal courts in Massachusetts, as well as changes to court rules, verdict & settlement reports, bar-discipline notices, and all other news vital to attorneys in the commonwealth.

Originally published 28 June 2021.

