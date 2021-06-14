Imagine you are a property owner or manager over any number of properties. You hire various service providers to perform services such as landscaping, security, cleaning, etc. Moreover, you run a tight ship, timely paying the full amounts due to each service provider. Now, imagine one day you open your mail and see a demand for wages for an employee of your janitorial service provider. You know you paid the service provider, so why would you be on the hook for its employees' wage claims?



Due to a recent change to Oregon law, janitorial service providers in Oregon must obtain a license from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries ("BOLI"). Correspondingly, property owners or managers that hire unlicensed janitorial service providers face potentially severe penalties, including:



Joint and several liability for unpaid wages, employee claims of retaliation and discrimination, and related penalties

Civil penalties imposed by BOLI

Attorney fees related to all of the above



With these penalties at risk, and a case against a janitorial service provider already reaching litigation, property owners and managers are on notice to take action to protect themselves. In a separate article, we provide more detail on these revised laws and suggestions on how property owners and managers can react.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.