When Goodwill of South Central Ohio purchased a property belonging to the Chillicothe City School District, neighborhood residents were concerned about how a new warehouse (and potential future industry) would impact their community. Goodwill of South Central Ohio CEO Marvin Jones, a Tiffin native, hosted a meeting to listen to citizens' concerns and Goodwill amended its zoning application so that only some of the land will be zoned for industry.

Read more in the Chillicothe Gazette here.

