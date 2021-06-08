Pryor Cashman represented Titan Capital ID, LLC in connection with numerous multi-million dollar real estate transactions recently. One such deal includes a $10 million mortgage loan to affiliates of the Tran Group, a long-term customer of Titan. Titan is a direct private mortgage lender specializing in the origination of short-term commercial real estate loans and bridge financing.

The loan financed the acquisition of a portfolio of mixed-use buildings in Manhattan located at 175 Third Avenue in Gramercy Park, 532 Ninth Avenue bordering Hudson Yards and the Garment District, and 1901 Lexington Avenue in East Harlem. These buildings have a combined total of 10 retail stores and 46 apartments.

Pryor Cashman also represented Titan in connection with a $7.5 million mortgage loan to Anacod Real Estate, LLC.

The loan was made to finance a condominium unit located on the 32nd floor of 15 Central Park West, the iconic 35-floor luxury condominium, which is located adjacent to Central Park. The building was developed by Zeckendorf Development and designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and is considered one of the most prestigious addresses in the world.

Representing Titan on both recently closed transactions, was Partner Joseph Brasile, a member of Pryor Cashman's nationally recognized Real Estate Group.

