The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (currently led by former Ohio 11th District Congresswoman Marcia Fudge) has selected Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) as one the lead public housing authorities (PHAs) to participate in a six-year demonstration project to aid low-income households in relocating to more prosperous communities. The demonstration will receive $45.7 million in total funding.

Through this demonstration, participating PHAs will provide over 10,000 families with children better access to low-poverty neighborhoods with high-performing schools and other strong community resources. Participating regions of the demonstration represent diverse housing markets, population sizes, local laws regarding source-of-income nondiscrimination, and experiences implementing housing mobility programs.

Under the program, which was designed based on data showing that zip code is a strong indicator of a child's long-term prospects, CMHA will receive nearly $5 million. The funds will be used to help families research, relocate, and access resources to start out in new communities. To qualify, families will need to be from low-income neighborhoods and have children under the age of 12.

