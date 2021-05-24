Partners Kris Ferranti (New York-Real Estate) and John Beahn (Washington, D.C.-CFIUS) participated as panelists in the Strafford Live CLE webinar titled "Corporate Transparency Act, CFIUS, and Other Real Estate Disclosure Requirements" on May 4, 2021. The panelists examined recently enacted federal disclosure regimes affecting real estate investment and finance, including new burdens placed on investors under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA). Kris and John discussed how investors can best navigate these disclosure regimes when conducting due diligence and how real estate transactions can be structured to minimize reporting obligations.

View "Corporate Transparency Act, CFIUS, and Other Real Estate Disclosure Requirements."

