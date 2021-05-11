ARTICLE

Please join Husch Blackwell's Condominium & HOA Law Team for this informative seminar. We'll review fine collection, common zoning regulations and practices, the importance of cyber insurance, and recent updates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development on emotional support animals.

Presenters

Ketajh Brown, Attorney

Rodney W. Carter, Partner

Sandra L. Chapman, Senior Paralegal

Lydia J. Chartre, Partner, CCAL

Billie Jo Fatheree, Paralegal

Daniel J. Miske, Partner, CCAL

Who Should Attend

Condominium and HOA board members as well as property managers.

Continuing Education Credit

This program is pending approval for Wisconsin continuing legal education credit and Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) credit.

Originally published 20 April 2021

