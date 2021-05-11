Please join Husch Blackwell's Condominium & HOA Law Team for this informative seminar. We'll review fine collection, common zoning regulations and practices, the importance of cyber insurance, and recent updates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development on emotional support animals.
Presenters
Ketajh Brown, Attorney
Rodney W. Carter, Partner
Sandra L. Chapman, Senior Paralegal
Lydia J. Chartre, Partner, CCAL
Billie Jo Fatheree, Paralegal
Daniel J. Miske, Partner, CCAL
Who Should Attend
Condominium and HOA board members as well as property managers.
Continuing Education Credit
This program is pending approval for Wisconsin continuing legal education credit and Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) credit.
Registration
This webinar is complimentary; however, registration is required. We encourage you to forward this invitation to interested colleagues. Unable to join us at the scheduled date and time? Register anyway and we will email the recording to you.
Questions? Contact Morgan Buciumean at 303.749.7281
Originally published 20 April 2021
