Land Use partners James P. Power and Paul D. Selver co-authored an article in the May 2021 issue of New York Real Estate Law Reporter titled "Appellate Division Overturns Supreme Court Order to Partially Demolish 55-Story Building." The article examines the March 2, 2021 decision of the Appellate Division, First Department, which overturned a Supreme Court ruling that would have required partial demolition of the now-substantially completed 55-story building at 200 Amsterdam Avenue. The Appellate Division's reversal allows the building to be finally completed and occupied.

Read the full article here.

