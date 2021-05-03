ARTICLE

Taft Chicago Real Estate partner Graham Grady has been appointed as a General Trustee of The Lincoln Academy by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. Trustees nominate and elect the Laureates, as well as elect the Board of Regents. Grady will serve a six-year term.

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, and self-perpetuating corporation established in 1964 to recognize the outstanding contributions made by living Illinois citizens, whether by birth or by residence, toward the social, cultural, and technological progress of mankind and thereby encourage greater dedication to such progress by all citizens of Illinois.

Grady's real estate practice focuses on the City of Chicago and Cook County. He helps secure necessary approvals for land developments in the Chicago metropolitan area. Grady received his. B.A. from the University of Illinois and earned his J.D., with honors, from Northwestern University School of Law.

