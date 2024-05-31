Foley Automotive Update

This update helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or Ann Marie Uetz, Vanessa L. Miller, or Nicholas J. Ellis, to follow up.

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

With the exception of Ford , the automakers tracked in Plante Moran's annual North American Automotive OEM Supplier Working Relations Index (WRI) Study improved their scores from one year earlier. Toyota again ranked first in the study, while Stellantis remained in last place.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Nikkei Asia reports Chinese EV makers that include BYD have increased vehicle shipments to Mexico and Brazil ahead of tariff increases and other potential trade restrictions. A number of Chinese EV makers are expected to localize production where possible and continue to pursue growth in markets outside of the U.S., following a decision by the Biden administration to implement a tariff of 100% on Chinese EVs.

will pause plans to produce next-generation EVs at its Canton, Mississippi plant in order to adjust the development schedule. An EV battery company won its bid to require a Michigan township to comply with agreements supporting the construction of an industrial park.

won its bid to require a to comply with agreements supporting the construction of an industrial park. Recent investments in battery material production have contributed to lower prices and a short-term inventory surplus for certain critical minerals, according to a report from the International Energy Agency. The analysis notes that lower prices in the near-term "could make it difficult for producers globally to compete" and increase the "level of supply concentration ."

will invest $140 million to build its first U.S. plant in North Carolina. ZM Trucks, a California-based subsidiary of Japan's ZO Motors, announced plans to launch battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric commercial trucks in North America by the end of this year.

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

Volvo Trucks revealed its first production-ready Class 8 tractor equipped with autonomous driving technology from Aurora .

revealed its first production-ready Class 8 tractor equipped with autonomous driving technology from . Isuzu will invest $30 million in California-based Gatik, and the companies plan to produce Class 3-7 autonomous trucks beginning in 2027.

Market Trends and Regulatory

Two U.S. Senators asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate eight major automakers that may have misled customers about certain privacy standards by providing vehicle location data to police without a warrant or court order.

to investigate eight major automakers that may have misled customers about certain privacy standards by providing to police without a warrant or court order. The average vehicle age in the U.S. reached a record 12.6 years, as certain consumers postpone new-vehicle purchases amid high prices and interest rates.

in the U.S. reached a record 12.6 years, as certain consumers postpone new-vehicle purchases amid high prices and interest rates. The U.S. Senate recently confirmed Jennifer Homendy to continue to lead the National Transportation Safety Board .

. Over two dozen trade associations urged the Treasury Department to finalize and publish guidance for the Section 45Z Clean Fuels Production Credit. The tax incentive, adopted in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, will offer a credit based on the life-cycle greenhouse gas emission score of each fuel.

