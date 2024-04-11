Analysisby Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

Foley & Lardner LLP partner Nicholas Ellis is quoted in theSupply Chain Divearticle, "How auto supply chain managers can navigate the Baltimore port stoppages," discussing the recent tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and what the subsequent stoppage at the Port of Baltimore means for automotive supply chains.

partner Nicholas Ellis is quoted in theSupply Chain Divearticle, "How auto supply chain managers can navigate the Baltimore port stoppages," discussing the recent tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and what the subsequent stoppage at the Port of Baltimore means for automotive supply chains. U.S. new light-vehicle sales are projected to reach a SAAR of 16.4 million units in March, according to ajoint forecastfrom J.D. Power and GlobalData. First quarter 2024 new-vehicle total sales are expected to reach 3.83 million units, representing an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period last year when adjusted for selling days.

are projected to reach a SAAR of 16.4 million units in March, according to ajoint forecastfrom J.D. Power and GlobalData. are expected to reach 3.83 million units, representing an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period last year when adjusted for selling days. A report inAutomotive Newsprovided a summary of near-term expectations for new-vehicle inventory levels and dealer profitability .

and . The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on March 20announced final emissions standards for 2027-2032 model year light-duty and medium-duty vehicles. Once fully adopted, projected fleetwide average emissions levels are expected to decline by 44% for medium-duty vehicles, and by nearly 50% for light-duty vehicles relative to the existing standards for the 2026 model year. According to the accompanying EPAfact sheet, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to represent 30% to 56% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the 2030 to 2032 model years , down from a previous projection of 67% by 2032.

for Once fully adopted, levels are expected to decline by 44% for medium-duty vehicles, and by nearly 50% for light-duty vehicles relative to the existing standards for the 2026 model year. According to the accompanying EPAfact sheet, are expected to represent , down from a previous projection of 67% by 2032. The EPA on March 29announced final emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks, buses and other large vehicles . The standards vary according to vehicle type, and average emissions reductions range from 25% to 60% by MY 2032.

for . The standards vary according to vehicle type, and average emissions reductions range from 25% to 60% by MY 2032. The U.S. Department of Energy on March 19announceda revision to its petroleum equivalent fuel calculation that is expected to improve the assessment of EV efficiency.

on March 19announceda revision to its that is expected to improve the assessment of EV efficiency. Astudyby Boston Consulting Group estimates most automakers lose an average of $6,000 on each EV they sell for $50,000, after accounting for consumer tax credits.

for $50,000, after accounting for consumer tax credits. Tesla delivered 386,810 vehicles in thefirst quarter of 2024, compared to 422,875 vehicles in thefirst quarter of 2023.

delivered 386,810 vehicles in thefirst quarter of 2024, compared to 422,875 vehicles in thefirst quarter of 2023. China'sBYDsold 300,114 fully electric vehicles in thefirst quarter of 2024, up from 264,647 during the same periodlast year.

OEMs/Suppliers

Stellantis laid offapproximately 400 salaried U.S. employees in its engineering, technology and software units, due to factors that included "heightened competitive pressures." The automaker also reached agreements in Italy for voluntary layoffs that willaffectover 3,000 union employees.

laid offapproximately 400 salaried U.S. employees in its engineering, technology and software units, due to factors that included "heightened competitive pressures." The automaker also reached agreements in Italy for voluntary layoffs that willaffectover 3,000 union employees. UAW membership fell 3.3% in 2023 to just over 370,000, according to afilingwith the Department of Labor. This represents the UAW'slowestmembership level since 2009.

fell 3.3% in 2023 to just over 370,000, according to afilingwith the Department of Labor. This represents the UAW'slowestmembership level since 2009. Plastic Omnium changed its nameto OPMobility to reflect the expansion of its client base in sustainable mobility, as well as increased capabilities in areas that include lighting and software.

changed its nameto to reflect the expansion of its client base in sustainable mobility, as well as increased capabilities in areas that include lighting and software. Nvidia announceda number of partnerships with Chinese automakers to support increased use of artificial intelligence-enabled in-vehicle technology such as voice assistants and driver-assist features.

announceda number of partnerships with Chinese automakers to support increased use of such as voice assistants and driver-assist features. Two executivesdepartedGMamid a software division reorganization following quality issues that resulted in stop-sales of certain vehicles.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

Automated driving features and software-defined vehicles are among theagenda topicsfor SAE International's WCX conference in Detroit on April 16-18.

in on April 16-18. Anautonomous vehicle shuttle servicewill operatethis summerin Detroit on a 10-mile route between Michigan Central Station and the city's east riverfront. The pilot project represents a collaboration with the city, Bedrock, Michigan Central and the State Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The Federal Communications Commission rejectedtwo auto industry groups' requests to reassess a 2020 revision of FCC rules in the 5.9 gigahertz band that shifted part of the spectrum to unlicensed wireless use.

rejectedtwo auto industry groups' requests to reassess a 2020 revision of FCC rules in the that shifted part of the spectrum to unlicensed wireless use. According topreliminary estimatesfrom theNational Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 40,990traffic fatalitiesin 2023, representing a 3.6% decline from 2022 but remaining significantly elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels.

