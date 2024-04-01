United States:
Rental Car & Mobility Newsletter
01 April 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Welcome to the inaugural Rental Car & Mobility newsletter in
which we will periodically share leading market indicators and
unique industry perspectives.
In this edition, our experts focus on electrical vehicle (EV)
rental car adoption and its financial viability for businesses.
To view the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from United States
IRS Soars To New Heights On Audits Of The Company Jet
Winston & Strawn LLP
Historically, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has fiercely pursued companies for misapplication of the Internal Revenue Code (Code) to purported personal use of the company's owned or chartered aircraft by employees and directors.