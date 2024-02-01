Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

China may have surpassed Japan to become the world's largest automotive exporter in 2023 , according to preliminary data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers featured in Reuters. The increase in exports was attributed to the strength of domestic companies such as BYD, Geely and SAIC, as well as Russian demand for gasoline-powered vehicles.

OEMs/Suppliers

The Wall Street Journal reports auto executives are considering increased factory automation as one approach to mitigate higher labor costs resulting from the 2023 UAW contracts .

plant in Alabama and a plant in Tennessee each reached a , amid a broad campaign to organize non-union auto plants. During an interview at CES in Las Vegas, Qualcomm indicated it is on track for its automotive chip unit to reach or possibly exceed $4 billion in sales by 2026.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Cummins ' zero-emissions business segment Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR selected Mississippi as the site of a new advanced battery cell manufactory plant for commercial vehicles. The joint venture between Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR was announced in September 2023.

plans to launch a for heavy-duty trucks later this year. Goodyear announced a longer-mileage tire for EVs, ElectricDrive" 2. Due to their heavier weight, EVs are expected to create more wear and tear on tires.

announced a longer-mileage tire for EVs, ElectricDrive" 2. Due to their heavier weight, EVs are expected to create more wear and tear on tires. Hyundai intends to utilize hydrogen-powered trucks to support logistics for an upcoming EV factory in Georgia. The automaker also has broader goals to pursue hydrogen energy production, storage and transportation in the coming years, according to an announcement at CES.

invested an undisclosed amount in France-based sodium-ion battery startup . A number of companies are exploring sodium-based technology as an alternative to lithium-ion batteries, particularly for lower-end, shorter-range EVs or energy storage applications. A report released this month from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation states the deployment of U.S. public chargers has not kept pace with EV adoption. The analysis indicates sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) increased by 59% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, while publicly available Level 2 and DC Fast chargers increased 26% in the same time period.

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

Waymo asked the California Public Utilities Commission for approval to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to Los Angeles. The company currently offers robotaxi services in Phoenix and San Francisco.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The U.S. Department of Labor announced a final rule addressing when employers can classify workers as independent contractors under federal labor law.

announced a final rule addressing when employers can classify workers as under federal labor law. A new law in Ohio that goes into effect in March 2024 will ban state agencies from adopting "any motor vehicle emissions standards that are established by California as a result of California having received a waiver pursuant to section 209(b) of the federal Clean Air Act ."

that goes into effect in March 2024 will ban state agencies from adopting "any that are established by California as a result of California having received a waiver pursuant to section 209(b) of the federal ." The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is seeking information from nine automakers about their policies for internet-connected vehicle technology in situations involving allegations of domestic abuse.

