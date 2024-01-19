Today, Crowell & Moring has launched "&Motion," a podcast addressing all things related to the transportation industry. Hosted by the firm's own Paul Keller, an IP litigation partner in the firm's NY office, &Motion's mission is to share insights about the transportation industry through discussions with business leaders, academics, policymakers, and prominent legal minds. The first of the regularly scheduled episodes, which highlights Crowell partners Scott Winkelman and Rebecca Chaney, the co-heads of the firm's Transportation Group, sets out an overview of some of the most pressing issues facing the industry.

Future episodes will tackle the full breadth of areas involving the transportation space, from how things work to what legal issues should be considered, both in the US and around the world. Please stay tuned.

Originally published November 02, 2023.

