New guidance out from the White House! Federal agencies now are required to prioritize sustainable transportation methods for official travel.



Sustainable transportation methods include public transit (subway, bus, light rail), bike share, and zero-emission vehicles.

Federal agencies and employees should prioritize sustainable travel modes, as appropriate and consistent with the requirement to travel by the method that is most advantageous to the Federal Government, by using the following 1) ZEVs over other automobiles; 2) Rail travel over air travel or long-distance automobile travel; and 3) public transit over automobiles www.whitehouse.gov/...

