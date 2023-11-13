This update helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or Ann Marie Uetz, Vanessa L. Miller, or Nicholas J. Ellis, to follow up.

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

Tentative labor agreements with the UAW will result in higher labor costs for the Detroit Three and potentially raise new-vehicle prices , according to views in the Detroit Free Press and The Wall Street Journal.





Ford estimated its tentative contract with the UAW will result in $850 to $900 in added labor costs per vehicle. The automaker expects to lose $1.3 billion in the third and fourth quarters of this year due to the strike.





Stellantis reported €3 billion ($3.2 billion) in lost revenue and an operating profit loss of under €750 million ($800 million) due to the UAW strike.





Denso will invest approximately $3.3 billion by 2030 to expand its capabilities in semiconductors.





Orders for automotive semiconductors are beginning to slow, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.





Canadian union Unifor ratified a new three-year agreement with Stellantis.





ratified a new three-year agreement with . Ford will temporarily lay off workers at its Louisville Assembly plant for portions of November due to "parts related issues" which impact production.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Toyota expects to sell approximately 123,000 full EVs in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, down from a previous target of 202,000 EVs. The automaker raised its target for hybrids to 3.6 million worldwide, from a previous projection of 3.5 million.





Toyota expects to sell approximately 123,000 full EVs in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, down from a previous target of 202,000 EVs. The automaker raised its target for hybrids to 3.6 million worldwide, from a previous projection of 3.5 million. Certain EV models with bidirectional charging could be used in the event of power disruptions. However, consumers may pay a premium to integrate vehicle-to-home capabilities.





Bloomberg reports a number of mobile charging startups are working to develop devices and solutions for EV fleets.





Michigan-based Our Next Energy started pilot production of lithium iron phosphate batteries, and customer deliveries may begin the first half of 2024.





started pilot production of , and customer deliveries may begin the first half of 2024. China's BYD sold 2.37 million plug-in hybrids and EVs worldwide in the first 10 months of this year.

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

A joint venture between Chinese carmaker Geely and search-engine provider Baidu began deliveries in China of an EV model equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving technology.





A report by The Wall Street Journal examines Toyota's challenges and revised strategies toward in-house software development.





's challenges and revised strategies toward in-house . Ann Arbor-based autonomous vehicle company May Mobility closed a $105 million Series D funding round led by Japanese telecommunications company NTT Group.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The National Association of Manufacturers provided an update on its policy actions pertaining to new fuel standards and regulations for light vehicles in areas including harmonizing standards and establishing realistic targets with reasonable timeframes. NAM noted that automakers are facing "multiple sets of standards" with varied compliance timelines from the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and separate standards from California.





The National Association of Manufacturers provided an update on its policy actions pertaining to new fuel standards and regulations for light vehicles in areas including harmonizing standards and establishing realistic targets with reasonable timeframes. NAM noted that automakers are facing "multiple sets of standards" with varied compliance timelines from the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and separate standards from California. Transport Topics reports costs for aftermarket parts and labor fell slightly in the second quarter following a sustained period of rising prices. The analysis notes that rates for labor and parts are expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until inflationary prices recede.

