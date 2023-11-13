This update helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or Ann Marie Uetz, Vanessa L. Miller, or Nicholas J. Ellis, to follow up.
Key Developments
- Consulting firm Anderson Economic Group estimates the
UAW strike exceeded $10 billion in
losses in its sixth and final full week, according to analysis featured in CBS News on
November 2. This figure includes $4.3 billion in losses for
the Detroit Three, and supplier losses of $3.3
billion.
- Crain's Detroit reports certain
auto suppliers intend to increase business
diversification amid industry uncertainty following the
costly UAW strike and delays in EV rollouts.
- The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for
total U.S. new-vehicle sales reached 15.5 million units in
October, reflecting 14 consecutive months of
year-over-year SAAR increases, but falling short of expectations
due to month-end weakness. Sales losses from the UAW
strike are estimated at 35,000 units, according to
preliminary analysis from Ward's Intelligence.
- GM's self-driving unit Cruise halted both
its robotaxi operations across the U.S. and production of the Origin autonomous van in
Michigan. The actions come after the California Department
of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise LLC's permits for testing
and deploying driverless vehicles in the state.
- Toyota will invest an additional $8 billion in its
upcoming hybrid and EV battery plant in North
Carolina, which brings the automaker's total
investment in the site to approximately $13.9 billion.
- Battery-electric vehicles accounted for 21.5% of all new cars sold in
California for the first nine months of 2023,
according to the California New Car Dealers Association.
- Certain automakers and dealers are using incentives and price reductions for unsold EV inventory.
OEMs/Suppliers
- Tentative labor agreements with the UAW will result in
higher labor costs for the Detroit Three and
potentially raise new-vehicle prices, according to
views in the Detroit Free Press and The Wall Street Journal.
- Ford estimated its tentative contract with the UAW
will result in $850 to $900 in added labor costs per
vehicle. The automaker expects to lose $1.3 billion in the
third and fourth quarters of this year due to the strike.
- Stellantis reported €3 billion ($3.2 billion) in
lost revenue and an operating profit loss of under €750
million ($800 million) due to the UAW
strike.
- Denso will invest approximately $3.3 billion by 2030
to expand its capabilities in semiconductors.
- Orders for automotive semiconductors are
beginning to slow, according to a report in The Wall Street
Journal.
- Canadian union Unifor ratified a new three-year agreement with
Stellantis.
- Ford will temporarily lay off workers at its Louisville Assembly plant for portions of November due to "parts related issues" which impact production.
Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology
- Toyota expects to sell approximately 123,000 full EVs
in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, down from a previous
target of 202,000 EVs. The automaker raised its target for hybrids
to 3.6 million worldwide, from a previous projection of 3.5
million.
- Certain EV models with bidirectional charging
could be used in the event of power disruptions. However, consumers may pay
a premium to integrate vehicle-to-home capabilities.
- Bloomberg reports a number of
mobile charging startups are working to develop
devices and solutions for EV fleets.
- Michigan-based Our Next Energy started pilot production of lithium iron
phosphate batteries, and customer deliveries may begin the
first half of 2024.
- China's BYD sold 2.37 million plug-in hybrids and EVs worldwide in the first 10 months of this year.
Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies
- A joint venture between Chinese carmaker Geely
and search-engine provider Baidu began deliveries in China of an EV model
equipped with Level 4 autonomous driving technology.
- A report by The Wall Street Journal examines
Toyota's challenges and revised strategies
toward in-house software development.
- Ann Arbor-based autonomous vehicle company May Mobility closed a $105 million Series D funding round led by Japanese telecommunications company NTT Group.
Market Trends and Regulatory
- The National Association of Manufacturers
provided an update on its policy actions pertaining to new
fuel standards and regulations for light vehicles
in areas including harmonizing standards and establishing realistic
targets with reasonable timeframes. NAM noted that automakers are
facing "multiple sets of standards" with varied
compliance timelines from the Department of Energy, the
Environmental Protection Agency, the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, and separate standards from
California.
- Transport Topics reports costs for aftermarket parts and labor fell slightly in the second quarter following a sustained period of rising prices. The analysis notes that rates for labor and parts are expected to remain above pre-pandemic levels until inflationary prices recede.
