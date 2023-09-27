This update helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or Ann Marie Uetz, Vanessa L. Miller, or Nicholas J. Ellis, to follow up.

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

The UAW strikes at parts distribution centers have the potential to significantly impact dealership service departments , according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.





have the potential to significantly impact , according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. GM indefinitely idled its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas on September 20, due to a parts shortage of stampings produced at a striking plant in Wentzville, Missouri .





indefinitely idled its in Kansas City, Kansas on September 20, due to a parts shortage of stampings produced at a . Stellantis temporarily laid off nearly 70 employees at its Toledo Machining plant in Perrysburg, Ohio, due to "storage constraints" caused by the strike at the nearby Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler assembly plant. The automaker indicated similar layoffs could affect roughly 300 workers at its plants in Kokomo, Indiana.





temporarily laid off nearly 70 employees at its Toledo Machining plant in Perrysburg, Ohio, due to "storage constraints" caused by the strike at the nearby Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler assembly plant. The automaker indicated similar layoffs could affect roughly 300 workers at its plants in Kokomo, Indiana. Certain steelmakers could be vulnerable to production shutdowns in the wake of broader strikes by the UAW.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Reuters reports Ford will pause construction of its $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan and a final decision has not been made about the planned investment.





will pause construction of its $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan and a final decision has not been made about the planned investment. Due to delays in obtaining battery modules, GM will halt production of BrightDrop electric commercial vans at its CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario from October until next spring.





at its in Ontario from October until next spring. Ford plans to double production of gasoline-electric hybrid F-150 pickups next year, in response to factors that include slower-than-expected sales of its all-electric vehicles.





plans to double production of gasoline-electric next year, in response to factors that include slower-than-expected sales of its all-electric vehicles. Government officials in India indicate Tesla could source up to $1.9 billion worth of auto components from the nation this year.





indicate could source up to $1.9 billion worth of auto components from the nation this year. Vitesco Technologies is reported to be considering Michigan for a new electric vehicle parts factory.





is reported to be considering Michigan for a new electric vehicle parts factory. Japanese public and private entities plan to develop supply chains in Canada to support EV and battery production.





to support EV and battery production. BMW, Ford and Honda announced a joint venture called ChargeScape to develop vehicle-to-grid technology and services .





and announced a joint venture called ChargeScape to develop . Hyundai and Georgia Tech signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research and development of hydrogen-fueled engines for large trucks and EV batteries.

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation that sought to prohibit autonomous heavy-duty trucks in the state from operating on public roads without a safety driver physically present in the vehicle.





Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed legislation that sought to prohibit in the state from operating on public roads without a safety driver physically present in the vehicle. On September 13, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee held a hearing to discuss automated commercial vehicles and their potential impact to the U.S. supply chain. Key themes included how to balance the potential productivity benefits of the technology with safety and regulatory concerns.

Market Trends and Regulatory

A number of cases challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) final rule were recently consolidated in the D.C. Circuit, according to a report by Bloomberg Law. The rule became effective on September 11, and it establishes "biofuel volume requirements and associated percentage standards for cellulosic biofuel, biomass-based diesel (BBD), advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel for 2023–2025."





final rule were recently consolidated in the D.C. Circuit, according to a report by Bloomberg Law. The rule became effective on September 11, and it establishes "biofuel volume requirements and associated percentage standards for cellulosic biofuel, biomass-based diesel (BBD), advanced biofuel, and total renewable fuel for 2023–2025." A new report by the EPA's Office of the Inspector General concluded the agency must improve oversight of the RFS program due to the potential for fraud, and an absence of "reasonable assurance that the program is achieving its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding the nation's renewable fuels sector."





due to the potential for fraud, and an absence of "reasonable assurance that the program is achieving its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding the nation's renewable fuels sector." The Biden administration will adopt categorial exclusions under the National Environmental Policy Act for the purpose of accelerating reviews of certain EV charging projects .





for the purpose of accelerating reviews of certain . On September 14, the U.S. House passed the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act (H.R. 1435), which would amend federal law to prohibit states from directly or indirectly limiting the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines, according to a report in the Washington Examiner. The bill is expected to face significant opposition in the Senate, and President Biden has indicated he would veto the bill.

