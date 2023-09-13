Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

is communicating with automakers and the UAW in an effort to avert a strike. The National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) estimates total U.S. new light-vehicle sales for the first eight months of 2023 are up by over 13% compared to the same period last year.





reached falling slightly short of analyst projections. Cox Automotive estimates new-vehicle inventory surpassed 2 million units at the start of September, up from 1.96 million units at the beginning of August. According to the analysis, inventory levels last exceeded 2 million units in April 2021.





OEMs/Suppliers

GM resumed pickup truck production last week at three North American plants following full or partial shutdowns due to parts shortages .





Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Cummins , Daimler Truck and Paccar will form a joint venture and invest up to $3 billion in a 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for commercial electric vehicles and industrial applications.





will provide $2 billion in grants and up to $10 billion in loans to help . The DOE will also provide $3.5 billion in funding to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for applications including EVs. Hyundai and LG Energy Solution will invest an additional $2 billion into an upcoming battery cell manufacturing plant located in proximity to the automaker's future EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County, Georgia. With the announcement, the EV and battery complex represents an estimated $7.59 billion investment, and it will create up to 8,500 new jobs in the region.





Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

Passenger vehicles are described as the worst consumer product category for data privacy in a study by nonprofit Mozilla Foundation. The analysis indicates that 84% of the 25 car brands in the study share or sell consumer data, and it was not possible to confirm minimum security standards for any of the brands.





Market Trends and Regulatory

The U.S. Treasury Department intends to provide guidance by the end of 2023 on the Inflation Reduction Act's Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit. The tax credit is intended to incentivize domestic production in areas including EV batteries.

