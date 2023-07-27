Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst
Key Developments
- Foley & Lardner partner Vanessa Miller is
quoted in the Law360 article, "Mich. Supply Chain
Ruling Shakes Up Auto Industry," commenting on a recent
Michigan Supreme Court decision that clarifies what qualifies as a
requirements contract with a valid quantity term.
- Foley & Lardner provided an overview about proposed regulations from the
Internal Revenue Service pertaining to Section 30D tax
credits and EV manufacturing
grants.
- Due to their joint venture status, EV battery
plants are a "wild card issue" in labor
negotiations between the UAW and the
Detroit 3 automakers, according to a report by CNBC.
- UAW President Shawn Fain has not ruled out
striking all three Detroit automakers, and the union is holding off on
endorsing a presidential candidate for 2024 in an effort to win
support in Washington.
- Groups representing automakers and independent auto repairers
reached a new
agreement on automotive right to repair which
affirms a 2014 national Memorandum of Understanding and includes
access to telematics data required to diagnose and repair
vehicles.
- Bloomberg
reports the U.S. Department of Energy has been
slow to disburse funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure
Law and Inflation Reduction Act due to
factors including increased political scrutiny and concerns over
funding recipients' potential ties to China.
- Automakers continue to experience uncertainty amid the wait for
additional U.S. Treasury Department guidance for
critical mineral and battery component
requirements pertaining to eligibility for electric
vehicle tax credits in the Inflation Reduction
Act. According to a report in Bloomberg,
the interpretation of foreign entities of concern
and its potential impact on sourcing requirements is an area of
particular concern.
- Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced an agreement to establish a second battery plant in the U.S. at an unspecified location. The companies' StarPlus Energy joint venture is also building a battery plant in Kokomo, Indiana.
OEMs/Suppliers
- In an interview with Crain's
Detroit (subscription), the CEO of BorgWarner's fuel
parts and aftermarket spin-off, Phinia Inc.,
discussed priorities for growth including clean fuel alternatives
and acquisition opportunities.
- Foxconn will acquire a 50% stake in ZF Chassis
Modules GmbH, as part of a newly announced joint venture
intended to expand automotive and supply chain opportunities in
passenger car chassis systems.
- Stellantis announced it has formed direct agreements valued at $11.2 billion to secure various kinds of semiconductors through 2030.
Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology
- A recent Cox Automotive survey of 1,024
consumers and 152 dealerships found that while interest in
EVs is growing, the "gap between consideration and
sales remains wide." The survey also indicates 31% of U.S.
dealers, "feel that EVs are the future and will largely
replace gas engines over time," compared to 53% of consumers,
and 45% of dealers say EVs, "still need to prove themselves in
the marketplace."
- Preliminary studies suggest EV range and battery life may
experience significant reductions due to exposure to high
temperatures. Further analysis is expected amid concerns
that heat waves could increase in frequency and
intensity.
- Guidehouse Insights estimates
nearly 667,000 plug-in EV batteries will be available for
recycling in the U.S. by 2031, and up to 98% of key
battery materials could be recoverable for new battery production.
This analysis is assuming a minimum 10-year lifespan for
batteries.[Full report requires purchase]
- Toyota hopes to begin using
solid-state batteries in its next-generation EVs
in 2027. Solid-state batteries could significantly improve safety,
energy density, charging times and service life, however the
technology has a number of challenges to overcome in order to
achieve cost-effective production at scale.
- Bosch plans to invest
nearly 2.5 billion euros in hydrogen fuel-cell
technology by 2026.
- Toyota will begin producing
integrated dual fuel-cell (FC) modules for use in
hydrogen-powered heavy-duty commercial trucks
later this year.
- Magna will invest $790
million to build three new factories in Tennessee, two of which
will be located at Ford's BlueOval City campus.
- Ford reduced the starting
price on its electric F-150 Lightning pickup
truck by $6,000 to nearly $10,000, depending on the model.
The decision was attributed to improved production and lower raw
materials costs.
- GM plans to resume production of
BrightDrop electric vans at its CAMI Assembly
plant the week of July 31, following two weeks of downtime
resulting from an unspecified supply chain
issue.
- Kia will invest over
$200 million to produce the all-electric 2024 EV9 three-row SUV at
its factory in Georgia. A number of automakers plan to launch
seven-seater electric SUVs in the months ahead, in an effort to
reach consumers that prefer large SUVs.
- Since last summer, Amazon has delivered over 150 million packages using Rivian's electric vehicles in cities including Baltimore, Houston, Las Vegas, New York, Seattle and Miami.
Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) is working toward publishing a notice of proposed
rule-making on automated driving systems later this year. The
proposal would fall under the ADS-Equipped Vehicle Safety,
Transparency and Evaluation Program (AV
STEP), and it could address caps on the maximum allowable
number of vehicles with various forms of advanced driving
systems.
- Transport Topics reports California state legislators are moving closer to a final vote on a bill (AB 316) that would prohibit heavy-duty autonomous trucks from operating without a safety driver in the vehicle.
Market Trends and Regulatory
- On July 13, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee passed a government spending bill containing a provision to prohibit the Federal Trade Commission from "implementing and enforcing" a proposal to expand certain disclosure requirements for dealerships. Next steps for the proposal are unclear at this time. If the Motor Vehicle Dealers Trade Regulation rule in enacted, the Center for Automotive Research estimates dealerships could face a median upfront cost of $46,950, and recurring annual compliance costs of up to $50,958 per location.
