Key Developments

provided an overview of a recently proposed rule from the (NHTSA) which impacts aspects of the . Key findings from Deloitte's 2023 Automotive Supplier Study include the potential for greater consolidation in the supply base due to factors that include operational challenges resulting from multiple crises over the past three years, the ongoing effects of an inflationary environment, and the industry's transition to electrification and software-defined vehicles.

from such as BYD to . GM and Samsung SDI will invest over $3 billion to build a new electric vehicle battery plant at an unspecified U.S. location, and the facility is expected to begin operations in 2026.The automaker previously announced plans to operate three battery plants in Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee with LG Energy Solution through its joint venture, Ultium Cells LLC.

OEMs/Suppliers

GM reported net income of $2.4 billion on revenue of $40 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.9 billion and $36 billion, respectively, for the same period last year.GM attributed the Q1 2023 profit decline to the cost of job cuts and reduced demand in China, and noted overall results for the quarter surpassed its expectations.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

South Korean EV battery maker LG Energy Solution announced its first quarter 2023 profit more than doubled, due to factors that include increasing U.S. battery sales and Inflation Reduction Act subsidies.

intends to stop producing at the end of this year, amid plans to increase production of higher-margin electric trucks. An upcoming Hyundai – SK On joint venture battery plant in Bartow County, Georgia will produce enough batteries each year to power 300,000 EVs.Initial plans for the $5 billion plant were announced in December 2022, and operations are expected to begin in 2025.

will manufacture Level 3 fast chargers at its Auburn Hills, Michigan facility, and ship them nationwide. The University of Michigan and the state have finalized a contract for a $130 million Electric Vehicle Center that was initially announced last year. The Michigan Electric Vehicle Center will focus on accelerating R&D, workforce development, and "establishing advanced campus infrastructure and facilities to support both research and education."

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

Autonomous technology developer May Mobility will invest $18 million to expand its headquarters and R&D presence in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company operates on-demand autonomous shuttle services in several areas, including a retirement community in Arizona.

will invest $18 million to expand its headquarters and R&D presence in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company operates on-demand autonomous shuttle services in several areas, including a retirement community in Arizona. Autonomous trucking company Kodiak Robotics and truckload carrier C.R. England launched a pilot program in April to ship certain Tyson Food products between Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

Market Trends and Regulatory

Law360 reports eighteen state attorneys general asked NHTSA to recall certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles which lack standard anti-theft devices that insure car ignitions cannot be started without their keys. The vehicles have experienced elevated levels of theft as users of TikTok and other social media platforms share information to facilitate break-ins.

