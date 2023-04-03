In this episode, environmental attorney Julie Cress updates host Megan Berge on the California Air Resources Board's upcoming adoption of the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule. This rule has broad impacts across the medium and heavy duty transportation sector in California and is another part of California's aggressive push to electrify the transportation sector. More information on the rulemaking and how to get involved is available on the CARB website. Please contact Julie for more information on California's mobile source regulations.

If you're interested in listening to Julie's past episodes, please click here for her episode on changes to the California LCFS and here for her episode on the California LCFS Amendments.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.