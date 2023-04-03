United States:
It's Last Call For California's Update To The Advanced Clean Fleets Regulations (Podcast)
03 April 2023
Baker Botts
In this episode, environmental attorney Julie Cress updates host Megan Berge on the California Air Resources
Board's upcoming adoption of the Advanced Clean Fleets Rule. This rule has
broad impacts across the medium and heavy duty transportation
sector in California and is another part of California's
aggressive push to electrify the transportation sector. More
information on the rulemaking and how to get involved is available
on the CARB
website. Please contact Julie for more information on
California's mobile source regulations.
If you're interested in listening to Julie's past
episodes, please click here for her episode on changes to the
California LCFS and here for her episode on the California LCFS
Amendments.
