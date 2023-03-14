Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

The winner of the UAW presidency is dependent on the resolution of approximately 1,600 challenged ballots resulting from a runoff election between incumbent Ray Curry and challenger Shawn Fain.





Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Tesla announced plans for a new gigafactory in Monterrey, Mexico , and the facility will manufacture a next-gen vehicle.





opened a new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, and it is the first site dedicated to the company's charging business in the American region. The U.S. Postal Service announced plans to purchase over 9,000 Ford E-Transit battery electric vans, with deliveries set to begin in December 2023.The USPS also awarded contracts to three suppliers for the purchase of over 14,000 charging stations that will be installed at Postal Service facilities.





will partner with mobility company and shipping specialist to deploy electric trucks on select routes in Southern California. This represents Uber Freight's first electric truck pilot. Nissan announced it will ramp up its electrification strategy, with plans to release 27 electrified models, including 19 EVs, by the end of the decade. The automaker also intends to reach a global electrification mix of 55% by 2030, up from 50% previously.





compared to expectations based on the vehicles' . Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors announced plans to invest $2 billion to establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in South Carolina. The new plant is expected to begin producing electric trucks and SUVs by the end of 2026.





Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technologies

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association released federal policy recommendations to help advance the deployment of AVs in the U.S. Key recommendations include reforming the exemption process and modernizing certain vehicle regulations to accommodate autonomous operation.





Market Trends and Regulatory

S&P Global Mobility's annual Automotive Loyalty Awards recognized GM in the "overall loyalty to manufacturer" category for the automaker's eighth consecutive win, and for the first time Tesla was the winner for "Overall Loyalty to Make."





