Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst
Key Developments
- Foley & Lardner LLP Partner Nicholas Ellis
is quoted in the Automotive World article, "OEMs adjust strategies
as Russia-Ukraine war continues," discussing the
continuing impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on
automakers.
- Global sales of fully electric vehicles
reached approximately 7.8 million units in 2022
and a market share of roughly 10%, according to estimates from LMC
Automotive and EV-Volumes.com excerpted in The Wall Street
Journal.
- Over 800,000 fully electric vehicles were sold in the
U.S. last year, representing a market share of 5.8%,
according to analysis by Kelley Blue
Book.
- More than 5.6 million new-energy vehicles were sold in
China in 2022, according to data from the China Passenger
Car Association excerpted in Bloomberg.
The category of NEVs includes fully electric and hybrid
vehicles.
- Automotive OEMs' profit margins were nearly 3
percentage points higher than that of automotive suppliers
on average in the third quarter of 2022, according
to analysis by Bain
& Company published January 13.The analysis predicts margin
declines in 2023 will likely be due to issues that include a
potential recession and the "worsening global economic
situation."
- Significant issues impacting U.S. electric vehicle adoption in
the near-term include the implementation of federal
incentives, progress in establishing a national
charging network and developing solutions for
utility interconnection delays, according to a
report in Utility
Dive.
- Five groups including the UAW sent a letter urging
President Biden to implement the Inflation Reduction
Act "as intended, without delays or technical
changes," amid concerns by nations which raised the
possibility of trade disputes over certain incentives for electric
vehicles. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai indicated the
administration is working with various nations to address EV
subsidy concerns.
- An arbitration trade panel ruled in favor of Mexico and Canada in a dispute with the U.S. pertaining to the interpretation of automotive rules of origin in the USMCA.
OEMs/Suppliers
- Bosch plans to invest
approximately $1 billion in a new R&D and assembly center in
Suzhou to develop components for new-energy vehicles in China. The
first phase of the project is expected to be completed by
mid-2024.
- Toyota set a production target of
approximately 10.6 million vehicles in 2023,
compared to guidance of 9.2 million vehicles for its fiscal year
through March. The automaker noted downward risk of approximately
10% in 2023 production due to potential market challenges including
parts shortages and disruptions from COVID-19.
- GM announced plans to
invest $918 million at four facilities in Michigan, Ohio and New
York for production of V-8 engines and electric vehicle parts. The
bulk of the investment is focused on the automaker's sixth
generation Small Block V-8 engine.
- Ford plans to cut up to 3,200 positions in Europe in product development and administrative roles, with the majority of the eliminations affecting locations in Germany.
Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology
- The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $42 million
in funding for 12 projects intended to further the development of
advanced electric vehicle batteries. The selected
projects are part of the Electric Vehicles for American Low-Carbon
Living (EVs4ALL) program, and include
24M Technologies, Ohio State University, Solid Power, the
University of Maryland and Zeta Energy.
- CNBC
reports Michigan, Georgia and Kentucky are
expected to "dominate electric vehicle battery
manufacturing in the U.S. by 2030. According to the
article, each state will be capable of producing between 97 and 136
gigawatt hours' worth of EV batteries per year by the end of
the decade. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee are also
anticipated to be key players, with planned capacity for between 46
and 97 gigawatt hours' worth of EV battery production annually
by 2030.
- GM announced the
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will be
available later this year at a starting price of more than
$104,000.
- National Transportation Safety Board Chair
Jennifer Homendy expressed concerns
that "heavier curb weights and increasing size, power and
performance" of vehicles including EVs could contribute to the
risk of severe injury and death for road users. Homendy also noted
certain EV models were several thousand pounds heavier than
equivalent combustion models.
- Tesla's recent price cuts
are expected to make certain vehicles such as the Model Y eligible
for a U.S. federal EV tax credit of up to $7,500.
- Reuters
reports China's BYD delivered 1.86 million
battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2022 (mostly to
customers in mainland China).The article notes BYD was the
top-ranked automaker in 2022 measured by unit sales of the combined
category of BEVs and hybrids.
- Stellantis announced a
five-year agreement with Finland-based Terrafame
Ltd. to secure nickel sulphate for electric vehicle
batteries beginning in 2025.
- Shell will acquire U.S.
electric vehicle charging company Volta Inc., in a
deal that is expected to include approximately 3,000 charging
points.
- Lucid Group produced 7,180
electric vehicles in 2022, and delivered 4,369 vehicles. The
company's production guidance was in the range of 6,000 to
7,000 vehicles.
- Hertz announced the launch
of a new public-private initiative, Hertz
Electrifies, beginning in Denver, Colorado. The program
will bring up to 5,200 EV rentals to the city, as well as
installations of Level 2 and fast-charging stations at Denver
International Airport and Hertz locations.
- The Wall Street Journal reports Uber is working with certain automakers to develop lower-cost EVs intended for its ride-sharing and delivery businesses.
Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicles Technology
- Volvo Group invested an undisclosed amount in Canadian autonomous trucking technology company Waabi Innovation.
Market Trends and Regulatory
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency argued it acted within its authority in restoring California's ability to set its own greenhouse gas standards, according to a brief filed amid a suit involving a challenge to the decision by over a dozen states.
