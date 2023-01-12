Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

U.S. new light-vehicle sales totaled 13.7 million units in 2022 , representing an 8% decline from 2021 and the lowest volumes since 2011, according to analysis from LMC Automotive.





reached 1.52 million units in 2022, representing an 8% drop from 2021. Foley & Lardner addressed the potential impact to electric vehicle manufacturers of the renewable fuel standard environmental credit ("e-RIN") in recent proposed regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.





Partner Craig Dillard is quoted in the Insider article, "The race to make electric cars cheaper is making electric cars more expensive," discussing the impact of lithium availability on electric vehicle (EV) pricing. Approximately $33 billion in new automotive and battery factory investment was pledged in the U.S. between January and November 2022, following new factory commitments of $37 billion in 2021, according to analysis by the Center for Automotive Research excerpted in The Wall Street Journal. CAR estimates recent factory investment is up by more than eightfold from two decades ago, and the increase is attributed to the shift to electrification and federal subsidies for domestic battery manufacturing.





, compared to a median expectation of 50% in the previous edition released in 2021. S&P Global Mobility estimates the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. must quadruple through 2025 and increase by over eight-fold by 2030 to meet projected EV sales demand.

OEMs/Suppliers

A number of major automakers reported full-year 2022 U.S. sales volume declines compared to 2021 results: Toyota sold 2.1 million units, representing a 9.6% decline; Stellantis sold 1.5 million units (-13%); Hyundai and Kia sold 1.4 million units (-1%); American Honda reported sales of under one million units (-33%). Ford sold 1.8 million units last year (-2.2%); however its EV sales more than doubled to over 61,000 units.





Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

According to a report released January 9, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation estimates more than 652,000 EVs were sold in the first three quarters of 2022, representing 6.5% of all U.S. light-vehicle sales during the time period. The category of EVs in this estimate includes battery, plug-in hybrid, and fuel cell electric vehicles.





and will provide a new service powered by the Alexa voice assistant to help EV drivers locate and pay for charging sessions. Stellantis announced a five-year agreement with Australian miner Element 25 Ltd. to secure supplies of manganese sulphate monohydrate for electric vehicle batteries.

Automated, Autonomous or Connected Vehicle Technologies

CES 2023 included a focus on automated driving technologies for commercial vehicles , according to an update from Transport Topics.





Market Trends and Regulatory

On December 20, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a final rule to update emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles and engines which take effect with the 2027 model year. The new standards are intended to reduce smog and soot pollution, including a projected reduction of nitrogen oxides emissions from heavy-duty vehicles in 2040 by more than 40%. In support of its Clean Trucks Plan, the agency intends to separately issue additional rules which will begin in model year 2027 for "Phase 3" greenhouse gas (GHG) standards for heavy-duty vehicles, as well as proposed multi-pollutant standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles.





