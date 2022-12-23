Analysisby Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

Foley & Lardner provided an overview of recent developments in design patent protection for automotive component parts.





Projections for 2023 U.S. new light-vehicle sales are in the range of 14.1 million units to 14.9 million units, according to estimates from Cox Automotive, Edmunds and LMC Automotive.





New vehicle inventory at the end of November was up by approximately 80% compared to the same period one year ago, but supply remains low when measured by pre-pandemic standards.





According to analysis from PwC, global automotive M&A deal volumes from January to mid-November 2022 were down by 18%, and deal value fell by 62% compared to performance in 2021. PwC expects automotive deal volumes to "remain stable" in 2023, amid a disciplined environment for capital deployment resulting from inflation and higher interest rates.





Stellantis will indefinitely idle production at its Jeep Cherokee assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, in a decision attributed to factors including increased costs related to vehicle electrification.





New analysis from the American Transportation Research Institute predicts full electrification of the U.S. vehicle fleet would require 40.3% of the nation's existing electricity generation, on average, of which 26.3% would support passenger vehicles and 14% would support freight trucks.





The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service issued a Revenue Procedure which clarifies certain processes pertaining to the Inflation Reduction Act's electric-vehicle tax credits for qualified manufacturers' written agreements and reports. On Dec. 19, the Treasury Department announced it will issue proposed guidance for critical mineral and battery component requirements in March 2023.





The United Auto Workers won an election at the Ultium Cells battery plant in Ohio, with 710 employees voting in favor of union representation and 16 opposed.





BloombergNEF estimates lithium-ion battery pack prices increased 7% during 2022, and prices are projected to remain elevated until sometime in 2024 due to supply limitations and higher costs for materials such as cobalt, nickel and lithium.





Gabe Klein, Executive Director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, estimated $90 billion in infrastructure investments will be required to meet the Biden administration's goal to establish a nationwide network of 500,000 charging stations. The remarks occurred during the recent White House Electrification Summit, which focused on opportunities and the required infrastructure upgrades related to the electrification of transportation and buildings. The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation is preparing to finalize rules and minimum standards for chargers installed using $7.5 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.





estimated will be required to meet the Biden administration's goal to establish a nationwide network of 500,000 charging stations. The remarks occurred during the recent White House Electrification Summit, which focused on opportunities and the required infrastructure upgrades related to the electrification of transportation and buildings. The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation is preparing to finalize rules and minimum standards for chargers installed using $7.5 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The California Energy Commission approved a $2.9 billion plan to install 90,000 new EV chargers across the state, which is more than double the 80,000 chargers already installed. The state intends to reach installations of 250,000 chargers by 2025.

Market Trends and Regulatory

A new report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found the "average estimated real-world CO2 emission rate" for all new model year 2021 vehicles fell to 347 g/mi, representing a decrease of 25% since 2004. Real-world fuel economy was 25.4 mpg fleetwide, which is unchanged from the 2020 model year, but down by 32% since 2004. The report also indicates the Detroit Three automakers produced vehicles with higher emissions and lower fuel economy for model year 2021 vehicles when compared to a number of their competitors.





found the "average estimated real-world CO2 emission rate" for all new model year 2021 vehicles fell to 347 g/mi, representing a decrease of 25% since 2004.Real-world fuel economy was 25.4 mpg fleetwide, which is unchanged from the 2020 model year, but down by 32% since 2004. The report also indicates the Detroit Three automakers produced vehicles with higher emissions and lower fuel economy for model year 2021 vehicles when compared to a number of their competitors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into the autonomous driving system used by GM business unit Cruise, following reports the vehicles may become "immobilized while operating" or engage in "inappropriately hard breaking."

OEMs/Suppliers

Magna announced plans to acquire Veoneer Active Safety from investment firm SSW Partners for $1.53 billion in cash. The deal is expected to enhance Magna's capabilities in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).





A decision by Stellantis to scale back its manufacturing footprint in China occurred amid a broader trend of increased competition to global automakers from Chinese brands, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.





The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found 15 out of 20 automakers have fulfilled a voluntary commitment to equip nearly all the light vehicles they produce for the U.S. market with automatic emergency braking (AEB).





found 15 out of 20 automakers have fulfilled a voluntary commitment to equip nearly all the light vehicles they produce for the U.S. market with (AEB). According to an update from the UAW, a British report released this month suggests a number of major automotive brands could have potential supply chain exposure to forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Apple is reported to be no longer pursuing a fully autonomous system for the debut of its electric self-driving car, and the future vehicle's launch has been pushed back to 2026, according to unnamed sources in Bloomberg.





Motional and Uber Technologies announced plans to launch a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas in 2023. The launch is part of a 10-year partnership between Uber and the autonomous driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor and Aptiv Plc.





and announced plans to launch a public robotaxi service in Las Vegas in 2023.The launch is part of a 10-year partnership between Uber and the autonomous driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor and Aptiv Plc. As part of a new strategic partnership, Volvo Autonomous Solutions will provide autonomous freight capacity to Uber Freight shippers beginning on select routes in Texas.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

