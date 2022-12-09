This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or Ann Marie Uetz, Vanessa L. Miller, or Nicholas J. Ellis, to follow up.

Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

The race for UAW president will head to a runoff election in January, as neither incumbent Ray Curry nor his challengers received the vote threshold required to win.

OEMs/Suppliers

Among the automakers reporting monthly U.S. sales results , volumes in November reflect mixed results, including a 51.7% increase for Subaru, a 43% increase for Hyundai, a 10% increase for Toyota, and a 6% decrease for Honda, compared to the same month one year ago.

, volumes in November reflect mixed results, including a 51.7% increase for Subaru, a 43% increase for Hyundai, a 10% increase for Toyota, and a 6% decrease for Honda, compared to the same month one year ago. Several major automakers recently reduced or halted production at certain facilities in China due to the effects of the nation's COVID-related restrictions. Reports in sources including Reuters and Bloomberg indicate certain pandemic controls eased in a number of major Chinese cities over the weekend, signaling a possible retreat from some of the COVID-zero policies amid public protests over the restrictions.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Transport Topics provided an overview of companies pursuing autonomous truck development .

. Honda announced its Honda Sensing 360 driver assistance system will become standard equipment on all models sold in the U.S. by the end of the decade. The technology will allow vehicles to operate hands-free under certain circumstances.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

GM and LG Energy Solution will invest an additional $275 million to increase battery cell production at their upcoming Ultium Cells joint-venture plant in Tennessee. Last year, the companies announced an initial $2.3 billion investment in the facility.

and will invest an additional $275 million to increase battery cell production at their upcoming Ultium Cells joint-venture plant in Tennessee. Last year, the companies announced an initial $2.3 billion investment in the facility. The U.S. Forest Service began a 12-month assessment of the Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck , amid a broader goal to improve vehicle emissions in its fleet. In 2021, President Biden signed an executive order requiring most new federal vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035.

began a 12-month assessment of the , amid a broader goal to improve vehicle emissions in its fleet. In 2021, President Biden signed an executive order requiring most new federal vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. Bloomberg reports Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD is likely to pursue launching EVs in luxury segments , after experiencing record mass-market sales volumes in the nation.

is likely to pursue launching EVs in luxury segments after experiencing record mass-market sales volumes in the nation. Vietnam-based EV manufacturer VinFast exported its first batch of 999 VF 8 crossovers to the U.S., and the vehicles are expected to reach customers in December. VinFast hopes to begin U.S. production in 2024 at a manufacturing plant it is building in North Carolina.

exported its first batch of 999 VF 8 crossovers to the U.S., and the vehicles are expected to reach customers in December. VinFast hopes to begin U.S. production in 2024 at a manufacturing plant it is building in North Carolina. Mazda and its suppliers plan to invest over $10 billion in electrification through 2030, and the automaker could pursue EV production in the U.S. by the middle of the decade.

and its suppliers plan to invest over $10 billion in electrification through 2030, and the automaker could pursue EV production in the U.S. by the middle of the decade. Honda plans to produce a fuel cell electric version of its CR-V crossover in Ohio beginning in 2024.

plans to produce a fuel cell electric version of its CR-V crossover in Ohio beginning in 2024. Hyundai Motor Group announced a partnership with SK On Co. to "secure supply of EV batteries in North America."

announced a partnership with to "secure supply of EV batteries in North America." GM announced BrightDrop began production of the Zevo 600 electric van in Canada.GM expects to reach $1 billion in 2023 revenue for its commercial delivery vehicle unit.

announced began production of the Zevo 600 electric van in Canada.GM expects to reach $1 billion in 2023 revenue for its commercial delivery vehicle unit. Tesla delivered its first all-electric Semi commercial trucks to PepsiCo last week.

