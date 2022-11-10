Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

LMC Automotive estimates the production share of global automaker brands in China has declined to 47% , from 54% in 2019, due to increasing market penetration by domestic Chinese brands in the nation.





, from 54% in 2019, due to increasing market penetration by domestic Chinese brands in the nation. Transport Topics reports a number of industry representatives expressed concerns during a recent public hearing pertaining to California 's proposed Advanced Clean Fleets Regulation , including the availability of charging infrastructure, and the impact on vehicle cost and performance. The state hopes to achieve a zero-emission truck and bus fleet by 2045.





's proposed , including the availability of charging infrastructure, and the impact on vehicle cost and performance. The state hopes to achieve a zero-emission truck and bus fleet by 2045. Law360 reports a number of states and industry organizations asked the D.C. Circuit to strike down U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations which strengthen greenhouse gas standards for auto emissions, arguing the agency has overstepped its authority.

OEMs/Suppliers

Magna International will invest over $500 million at three sites in Michigan to support production of battery components and seating parts.





will invest over $500 million at three sites in Michigan to support production of battery components and seating parts. Lear announced plans to invest $80 million on a new manufacturing facility in Michigan after winning a contract to exclusively supply the battery disconnect unit on all full-size SUVs and trucks built on GM 's Ultium EV platform through 2030.





announced plans to invest $80 million on a new manufacturing facility in Michigan after winning a contract to exclusively supply the battery disconnect unit on all full-size SUVs and trucks built on 's through 2030. Stellantis reported third-quarter revenue of 42 billion euros, representing an increase of 29%, compared to the same period last year. The automaker indicated its vehicle deliveries rose 13% in the quarter, amid improved supplies of semiconductors.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

California-based lidar makers Ouster and Velodyne announced plans to merge, in a transaction which will result in shareholders owning approximately 50% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.





and announced plans to merge, in a transaction which will result in shareholders owning approximately 50% of the combined company. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Bloomberg reports automakers are using lidar more frequently in production vehicles to improve the functionality of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Lidar has thus far been used primarily for highly specialized autonomous vehicles. However, it is expected to receive a broader rollout as prices decline for the technology.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Hyundai broke ground on its $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia, and production is expected to start during 2025.This represents the automaker's first EV plant in the U.S.





broke ground on its $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia, and production is expected to start during 2025.This represents the automaker's first EV plant in the U.S. Panasonic started construction on its new battery plant in Kansas last week, and production is expected to begin in 2025.





started construction on its new battery plant in Kansas last week, and production is expected to begin in 2025. The Biden Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. EPA's Clean School Bus Program , which will award nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts across the nation.





, which will award nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts across the nation. A report by the Fuels Institute indicates the expansion of public EV charging infrastructure in the U.S. could be impeded by inadequate zoning requirements and permitting processes .





in the U.S. could be impeded by inadequate . A report in Bloomberg assesses a number of ramifications associated with Buy America requirements for certain federally-funded EV charging projects .





for certain federally-funded . GM and Houston-based Microvast intend to jointly develop separator technology for EV batteries , and build a new separator plant in the U.S. The project will be supported by a $200 million grant funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law .





and Houston-based intend to jointly develop , and build a new separator plant in the U.S. The project will be supported by a $200 million grant funded by the . Electric work truck manufacturer VIA Motors moved its headquarters to Auburn Hills, MI, to a site that will act as a hub for the company's vehicle design and testing.

