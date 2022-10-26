This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or Ann Marie Uetz, Vanessa L. Miller, or Nicholas J. Ellis, to follow up.
Key Developments
- S&P Global Mobility predicts U.S. new light-vehicle sales
will reach 1.13 million units in October, representing a
SAAR of 14.7 million units. Inventory is described as a key
impediment to sales in the immediate term, but the analysis
cautions "deteriorating economic conditions are becoming more
prevalent."
- U.S. new light-vehicle inventory reached 1.32
million units at the end of September, representing a 42 days'
supply and the highest level since June 2021, according to estimates from Cox Automotive.
- Boston Consulting Group estimates automotive dealerships are
currently undersupplied by approximately 3.5 million
vehicles. The analysis notes pent-up consumer demand has
acted as a buffer from economic headwinds thus far, but sales are
projected to slow beginning in late 2023.
- GM
reported a third quarter profit of $3.3 billion on revenue of
$41.9 billion, representing an increase of 37% and 56%,
respectively, compared to the same period last year. The automaker
indicated improved levels of production contributed to its
performance, noting that its U.S. dealers had 359,000 vehicles in
inventory at the end of Q3 2022, compared to 129,000 vehicles in
inventory for Q3 2021.
- Hyundai announced plans to invest 18 trillion South
Korean won ($12.5 billion) by 2030 as part of a strategy to develop
"software defined vehicles" across all its brands. The
automaker intends for all of its vehicles to be over-the-air (OTA)
capable by 2025.
- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses which companies
are best positioned to lead in the development of
automated driving systems for medium- and
heavy-duty trucks.[Full report not publicly
available]
- Boston Consulting Group projects the automotive semiconductor
market will increase by more than 9% annually through
2030, citing the need for higher chip content to support advanced
driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle electrification. BCG
also predicts supply imbalances for certain types of automotive
semiconductors may persist through late 2026.
- Electric vehicles and low emissions
technology:
-
- More than 200,000 EVs were sold in the third quarter of
2022, representing the highest quarterly volumes to date
in the U.S., according to estimates from Cox Automotive's Kelley
Blue Book.The analysis also notes EV prices were 9.7% higher in
September 2022 compared to the same period one year ago.
- The U.S. Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in
grants for 20 battery manufacturing and materials
processing companies with projects across 12 states. The grants are
funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden
Administration also
announced the launch of the American Battery Materials
Initiative as part of an effort to align federal resources
toward growing an "end-to-end" domestic battery supply
chain.
- Battery materials and technology company
NOVONIX was selected to enter into negotiations to receive
$150 million in U.S. DOE grant funding, which will support expanded
production of synthetic graphite at the company's facility in
Chattanooga, Tennessee.
- Collaborations and investments with Australian mineral
exploration and production companies involving battery raw
materials such as lithium and nickel were recently announced by GM, Stellantis, and battery maker SK On.
- A report by the Washington Post indicates the
origins of certain components for EV supply chains
could increase risks in areas including human rights violations,
the environmental impact of extraction and processing, and sourcing
requirements necessary for certain EV tax incentives.
- Reuters reports global automakers could spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce electric vehicles, as well as EV batteries and raw materials.
Market Trends and Regulatory
- A report in The Wall Street Journal assesses if
pent-up demand for new retail and fleet vehicles can persist in the
U.S. amid economic headwinds.
- The role of maritime ports in the automotive supply chain is expected to "notably evolve" as automakers begin to produce hybrid and battery electric vehicles in higher volumes.
OEMs/Suppliers
- Based on registration data for the first eight months of this
year featured in S&P Global Mobility, Hyundai Motor
Group is ranked third in U.S. automotive market share
rankings. According to the analysis, strengths of the Hyundai, Kia
and Genesis brands include robust customer loyalty and the
"freshness and timeliness" of U.S. product
portfolios.
- Reuters reports
Toyota expects to reduce its production forecast
for the fiscal year ending March 31, but a new target has not yet
been provided.
-
Bloomberg reports Stellantis may stop
manufacturing vehicles in China due to factors
including the pursuit of an "asset-light" strategy in
certain markets, and the challenge of maintaining market share amid
the growing strength of Chinese automakers.
- GM temporarily stopped production of the 2023 Corvette
Stingray and Corvette Z06 at its Bowling Green, Kentucky plant last
week due to an unspecific parts shortage unrelated to
semiconductors.
- Ford will establish a new research center in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of an effort to attract diverse pools of talent in areas including digitally connected vehicles and artificial intelligence.
Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services
- Toyota announced an expanded partnership with
Google Cloud to increase capabilities in
artificial intelligence-based speech services in vehicle
infotainment systems.
- Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion to
form a joint venture with China's Horizon
Robotics in a deal that is expected to support advanced
driver assistance systems and autonomous driving systems for the
Chinese market.
- Waymo plans to launch its autonomous ride-hailing service in Los Angeles at an unspecified future date. This will be Waymo's third U.S. location for ride-hailing services following Phoenix and San Francisco.
Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology
- Bloomberg provided an overview of
incentives offered by states such as Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky
and Georgia to attract electric vehicle and battery plants. The
analysis indicates automotive and battery manufacturers have
announced plans to invest at least $50 billion to build EV assembly
and battery plants since the start of 2021, while states have
committed at least $10.8 billion to attract the investments.
- Honda announced its $3.5 billion electric vehicle
battery plant with joint venture partner LG Energy
Solution will be located in Ohio, and the facility is
expected to be completed by the end of 2024.The automaker also
announced plans to invest $700 million to re-tool three plants in
Ohio for EV production, as part of a goal to create an "EV
hub" in the state.
- BMW announced plans to invest $1 billion to prepare
its existing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina for EV
production, and $700 million to build a new battery assembly
facility in the state.The automaker expects to produce at least six
battery-electric vehicle models in the U.S. by 2030.
- GM established a new division, GM
Energy, comprised of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and
Ultium Charge 360, as part of a strategy to create an
ecosystem of energy management products and
services for residential and commercial customers. The
automaker is working with a number of companies to enhance its
energy solutions, including SunPower, Pacific Gas and Electric
Company and Con Edison.
- Analysis from McKinsey & Company predicts
the market for electric three- or four-wheeled minimobility
vehicles could reach $100 billion annually across China,
North America and Europe by 2030.The analysis describes electric
minimobility vehicles as having an average weight between 100 and
500 kilograms when unoccupied, and the segment will be distinct
from electric micromobility vehicles such as bicycles, mopeds and
scooters.
- The Sony Honda Mobility joint venture plans to produce its first electric vehicle at
an unnamed Honda facility in North America, and deliveries for the
U.S. market will begin 2026.
- Chinese EV maker BYD is estimated to have sold over one million
plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles worldwide between
January and September of this year. Tesla delivered
over 900,000 battery electric vehicles during the same time
period.
- BloombergNEF estimates the Tesla Model Y
could be among the top five best-selling vehicles in the world this
year.
- Foxconn revealed two EV prototypes at an event in Taipei last week – the Model B crossover SUV and Model V pickup – in support of its plans to produce EVs for clients in countries including Taiwan, Thailand and the U.S.
