Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst
This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.
Key Developments
- LMC Automotive estimates U.S. new
light-vehicle sales reached a cumulative total of just
over 9 million units between January and August 2022, representing
a decrease of 15% from the same period last year. Due to factors
including economic uncertainty and ongoing supply constraints, LMC
adjusted its full-year 2022 light-vehicle sales
forecast to 13.8 million units, for a decline of
7% from 2021 volumes.
- S&P Global Mobility revised its 2022 U.S. light-vehicle
forecast to 14.1 million units, from a previous projection
of 14.6 million units.
- Kelley Blue Book reports the new-vehicle average
transaction price surpassed $48,000 in August 2022,
representing an increase of approximately 11% compared to the same
period one year ago.
- Foley & Lardner Partners shared highlights from their panel discussion at the
OESA Mobility Supplier Forum held last month at
SRI International on the campus of Stanford University in Palo
Alto.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration released Cybersecurity Best Practices for the Safety of
Modern Vehicles, which updates voluntary guidance provided by
the agency in 2016.
- Electric vehicles and low emissions
technology:
-
- The most recent article in Foley &
Lardner's Supply Chain Disruption Series provides an
overview of current issues affecting the production and supply of
lithium-ion batteries . Click here to subscribe to the series.
- Honda and LG Energy Solution
will invest $4.4 billion to build an EV
battery factory in the U.S., with the intent to start mass
production by the end of 2025.
- Toyota announced a $5.6 billion investment to expand
electric-vehicle battery production in Japan and the U.S.,
including $2.5 billion at a recently announced plant in North
Carolina. Last year, the automaker announced plans to spend over $13 billion by 2030 to
develop its battery supply chain.
- The Federal Highway Administration is seeking
comments on a proposal to temporarily waive certain
Buy America requirements for electric
vehicle chargers in order to "ensure delivery and
meaningful results on EV charging projects using Federal-aid
highway funds."
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee expressed support for adopting California's requirement that all new cars sold be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.While over a dozen states have previously followed California's vehicle emissions standards, a number of government and industry representatives pointed to potential challenges in mandating ZEVs, including increased costs and strain on the electric grid.
Market Trends and Regulatory
- J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study ranked Hyundai's Genesis brand highest both overall and among premium brands for adoption and execution of new technologies, followed by Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz.[Press release only, full report not publicly available]
OEMs/Suppliers
- Volkswagen is exploring an initial public
offering for Porsche this fall, and the brand
could be valued between €60 billion and €85 billion
according to analysis in The Wall Street Journal.
- Bridgestone announced a $550 million expansion of its
plant in Morrison, Tennessee, in order to increase the use of
advanced technologies such as equipping all tires produced in the
plant with RFID tags.
- Stellantis and the National Business
League announced the launch of the National
Black Supplier Development Program, intended to enhance
business opportunities for selected participants across a range of
disciplines. The program creators completed a pilot program earlier
this year.
- Russia intends to invest billions in domestic
automotive components production sufficient to meet the majority of
its market demand by 2035, according to a report in
Automotive Logistics. Sales of automobiles and light
commercial vehicles in Russia were down by 62% in August compared
to the same period one year ago, according to data from the
Association of European Business excerpted in Bloomberg.
- A new report from Greenpeace predicts 44% of global automakers "face a high level of physical risk from climate change," with the highest levels of risk attributed to Toyota due to the potential effects of heat, water supply and hurricanes/typhoons. The analysis is based on data from Moody's ESG Solutions Database on Physical Risk.
Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services
- Waymo will begin testing autonomous Freightliner Cascadia
models on public freeways between Dallas and Phoenix, as part of a
collaboration with Daimler Truck North America
first announced two years ago.
- Travel center operator Pilot will partner with automated technology developer Kodiak Robotics to develop autonomous truck services at Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S., beginning with an autonomous truck port in Atlanta.
Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology
- As part of the U.S. Department of the Interior's request
for input concerning U.S. mining laws, Ford urged
the federal government to improve the permitting process for
domestic critical mineral mining projects. The Detroit News reports the current
permitting process can take as long as ten years, compared to two
to three years in Canada and Australia.
- The U.S. needs to increase its capabilities in critical
mineral mining and refining to support upcoming EV battery
production, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
- Bosch announced plans invest over $200 million to
expand an existing facility in Anderson, South Carolina in order to
build hydrogen fuel cells for electric
trucks.
- Panasonic is considering locations for a $4
billion EV battery plant in the U.S., according to unnamed sources
in The Wall Street Journal. In July,
Panasonic announced plans for a new battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.
- GM and LG Energy Solution
began battery cell production at their Ultium Cells LLC joint venture site in Ohio.
- Global battery-recycling capacity could
surpass the available scrap supply as soon as this year, and
shortages could persist "well into the next decade" until
significant volumes of EVs are ready for recycling, according to
predictions from Circular Energy Storage referenced in Bloomberg.
- Mercedes-Benz and Rivian
formed a strategic partnership to jointly produce large
electric vans in Europe "starting in a few years."
- California-based Harbinger Motors plans to introduce its electric medium-duty vehicles at
the North American International Auto Show.
- Stellantis announced its Jeep brand will
introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by
2025.
- Volkswagen's new CEO Oliver Blume expressed support for his predecessor's EV strategy, while noting the automaker will likely produce "low-carbon combustion engines for many years to come."
- As part of an effort to facilitate mass-market appeal, GM's upcoming 2024 electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV will be priced at approximately $30,000.
