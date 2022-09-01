Melissa McKenzie (Associate-New York, NY) co-authored "What's the Risk? What Passengers in Rental Cars in South Carolina Should Know," which appeared in the May 2020 issue of South Carolina Lawyer. The article advises that courts and legislators need to address the issue of passengers having access to coverage should they be injured in a rental car. Protections need to be put in place so that those who choose to self-insure must be responsible for the safety of the public and their customers by being held to the same responsibilities as a commercial insurer in the state. Both passengers and drivers of rental cars need to know of the risks and be given the opportunity to protect themselves.

Read the Article.

