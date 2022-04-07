Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

The Beijing auto show was postponed from late April to an undetermined future date due to rising COVID-19 cases in China.





The U.S. Senate again passed its version of a bill intended to increase the nation's competitiveness with China, including a proposal for $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The Senate and House first passed versions of the bill in June 2021 and February 2022, respectively, and the legislation will require negotiation between the chambers.





. The Senate and House first passed versions of the bill in June 2021 and February 2022, respectively, and the legislation will require negotiation between the chambers. According to Bloomberg, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation intends to file a motion in support of the EPA in a court case concerning the agency's greenhouse gas emission regulations.

OEMs/Suppliers

First-quarter U.S. new light-vehicle sales were down by an estimated 23% for Honda; 20% for GM; 17% for Ford; 15% for Toyota; and 14% for Stellantis.





Recent production shutdowns due to parts shortages that were largely unspecified but not attributed to semiconductors include:





GM idled its Lansing Grand River Assembly plant the week of April 8, affecting production of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 and the Chevrolet Camaro. GM also idled its Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky the week of March 21.



Stellantis stopped production the week of March 28 at its minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario the week of March 28.



Mazda will stop production at its two Japanese plants for two days in April.



MAN Truck & Bus SE is experiencing production disruptions at its plants in Germany and Poland due to shortages of truck wire harnesses from Ukrainian suppliers.





Stellantis plans to source more of its semiconductors from Europe and the U.S. within the next four years.





Volkswagen intends to prioritize supply chain resilience, and increase its investment in the U.S. market as part of a strategy to respond to supply chain bottlenecks, geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic.





intends to prioritize supply chain resilience, and increase its investment in the U.S. market as part of a strategy to respond to supply chain bottlenecks, geopolitical events and the COVID-19 pandemic. Plastic Omnium SA will acquire AMS-Osram AG's automotive-lighting business for 65 million euros ($72 million) in a deal that is expected to increase its portfolio of innovative lighting solutions.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Aurora Innovation Inc. and Toyota are testing an autonomous ride-hailing test fleet of customized Sienna minivans in Texas.





Waymo is offering its employees in San Francisco autonomous rides without a human safety driver behind the wheel.





Several U.S. lawmakers will continue efforts to pursue autonomous vehicle legislation, noting the importance of a national regulatory framework for AVs while acknowledging there is no immediate movement in legislation.





while acknowledging there is no immediate movement in legislation. FedEx intends to reveal an "enormous effort" this summer with autonomous trucks on certain highways, while noting the initiative will not pertain to city deliveries.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Panasonic announced plans to invest 600 billion yen ($4.9 billion) from fiscal year 2023 to 2025 in areas including automotive batteries and hydrogen energy.





Magna International will build a new facility in Chatham, Ontario to produce battery enclosures for the Ford F-150 Lightning.





As part of a contract with Oshkosh Defense, the U.S. Postal Service announced it will increase its initial electric vehicle purchase from 5,000 to just over 10,000 new electric delivery trucks.





Hertz plans to purchase up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar over a five-year period, and some of the vehicles will be available in North America beginning in late 2022.





Volkswagen will recall over 100,000 plug-in hybrids globally due to the risk of fire caused by an "insufficiently insulated high-voltage battery."





Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to build EVs for the U.S. market at its first domestic plant in Chatham County, North Carolina beginning in 2024.





Volvo Trucks in North America announced its largest commercial order to date after Maersk requested an additional 110 Volvo VNR electric trucks following an initial commitment of 16 units.





in North America announced its largest commercial order to date after requested an additional 110 Volvo VNR electric trucks following an initial commitment of 16 units. Volkswagen will postpone the launch of its ID5 battery-electric vehicle by one month due to a lack of wire harnesses from Ukraine.

