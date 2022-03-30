In Short
The Situation: On March 10, 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ("NHTSA") issued a Final Rule amending the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards ("FMVSS") to account for vehicles equipped with automated driving systems ("ADS"). The Final Rule is the U.S. government's second major act in regulating highly automated vehicles ("HAVs") in the past year, following the NHTSA Standing General Order 2021-01 ("Order").
The Result: The Final Rule updates the FMVSS to resolve certain ambiguities that have arisen in applying the standards to vehicles without traditional manual controls while maintaining the existing regulatory text wherever possible. The Final Rule is limited to the crashworthiness standards (200-Series). It provides a unified set of regulatory text applicable to vehicles with and without ADS functionality.
Looking Ahead: The Final Rule reflects the acceleration of the U.S. government toward a more hands-on, safety-focused approach to regulating HAVs. Industry stakeholders should: (i) assess whether products meet the definition of "ADS" as defined in the Final Rule and likely future federal laws and regulations; (ii) evaluate the extent to which compliance testing aligns with the Final Rule; and (iii) determine whether product designs must be reimagined to comply with current HAV regulations.
The Final Rule maintains the occupant protection performance required by the 200-Series FMVSS. It alters FMVSS definitions to accommodate emerging ADS technology and clarifies for manufacturers the application of particular FMVSS to certain vehicles. Important components of the Final Rule are highlighted here.
Effective Date
The Final Rule is effective on September 6, 2022 (180 days after publication), and permits compliance before the effective date.
Scope
NHTSA specifies the required safety standards for domestic and imported motor vehicles that are manufactured on or after the applicable standard takes effect. The Final Rule regulates two types of ADS vehicles:
- Conventional seating (i.e., forward-facing front seating positions) configured vehicles; and
- Occupant-less vehicles.
The Final Rule takes into account certain "dual-mode" ADS vehicles, "a type of ADS-equipped vehicle designed for both driverless operation and operation by a conventional driver for complete trips." Manufacturers of dual-mode ADS vehicles with stowing capabilities for driving controls must certify compliance with all applicable FMVSS requirements in both modes.
NHTSA noted further research is needed regarding passenger vehicles with unconventional seating arrangements. The Final Rule does not address potential vehicle-to-vehicle compatibility issues related to occupant-less vehicles.
Amendments
NHTSA amended regulatory wording, through modification and adoption of definitions, and clarified the application of certain FMVSS to ADS-equipped vehicles. The most applicable to ADS-equipped vehicles are:
- No. 203, Impact protection for the driver from the steering control system
- No. 204, Steering control rearward displacement
- No. 207, Seating systems
- No. 208, Occupant crash protection
- No. 214, Side impact protection
- No. 220, School bus rollover protection
- No. 226, Ejection countermeasure readiness telltales
- No. 226, Ejection mitigation
Comments Incorporated into Final Rule
NHTSA received nearly 50 comments on the draft Final Rule from industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, advocacy groups, insurers, states, and the general public. Most commentators supported the March 2020 notice of proposed rulemaking, while some raised concerns about NHTSA's approach to ADS regulation and the premature nature of this rule.
Based on comments, NHTSA took the following actions:
- Modified, relocated, and/or added certain terms and definitions
in Section 571.3 of the regulatory text, as follows:
- "Driver air bag" means the air bag installed for the protection of the occupant of the driver's designated seating position (new definition of existing term).
- "Driver dummy" means the test dummy positions in the driver's designated seating position (new definition of existing term).
- "Driver's designated seating position" means a designated seating position providing immediate access to manually operated driving controls. As used in this part, the terms "driver's seating position" and "driver's seat" shall have the same meaning as "driver's designated seating position" (new definition of existing term).
- "Manually operated driving controls" means a system of controls that: (i) are used by an occupant for real-time, sustained, manual manipulation of the motor vehicle's heading (steering) and/or speed (accelerator and brake); and (ii) are positioned such that they can be used by an occupant, regardless of whether the occupant is actively using the system to manipulate the vehicle's motion (new term).
- "Outboard designated seating position"means a designated seating position where a longitudinal vertical plane tangent to the outboard side of the seat cushion is less than 12 inches from the innermost point on the inside surface of the vehicle at a height between the design H-point and the shoulder reference point (as shown in figure 1 of FMVSS No. 210) and longitudinally between the front and rear edges of the seat cushion. As used in this part, the terms "outboard seating position" and "outboard seat" shall have the same meaning as "outboard designated seating position" (modification of existing term).
- "Row" means a set of one or more seats whose seat outlines do not overlap with the seat outline of any other seats, when all seats are adjusted to their rearmost normal riding or driving positions, when viewed from the side (relocation of existing term).
- "Steering control system" means the manually operated driving control(s) used to control the vehicle heading and its associated trim hardware, including any portion of a steering column assembly that provides energy absorption upon impact. As used in this part, the term "steering wheel" and "steering control" shall have the same meaning as "steering control system" (relocation and modification of existing term).
- Decided to forego adoption of a vehicle motion suppression requirement for ADS vehicles when the occupant of the driver's seat is classified by the air bag system as a child and the ADS is in control of the driving task;
- Eliminated text that would have changed the front row seat compartmentalization occupant protection requirements for large school buses in ways not intended by NHTSA;
- Modified FMVSS No. 208 to provide more clarity in the protections required for inboard seating positions in the front row of ADS vehicles;
- Modified FMVSS Nos. 212, Windshield mounting, and 219, Windshield zone intrusion, to make clear that these standards exclude occupant-less vehicles; and
- Decided to forego modification to the FMVSS No. 226, which sets forth requirements for the ejection mitigation countermeasure readiness indicator.
Below is a high-level breakdown of the most significant proposed changes in the draft rule, comments submitted concerning those changes, and whether NHTSA incorporated those comments in the Final Rule.
NHTSA concluded that no additional consultation with states, local governments, or their representatives was mandated beyond the rulemaking process because the rulemaking would not have sufficient federalism implications. NHTSA does not foresee any likelihood of state tort law conflicting with the Final Rule and does not have a basis currently for concluding that such a conflict exists.
From Incident Reporting to Safety Standards
Within the past year, NHTSA has taken considerable action in directly monitoring the industry. The Order compelled manufacturers of ADS and vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems to submit monthly incident reports-and in certain situations a single-day report-concerning crashes involving their vehicles. The Order's purpose is to ensure these vehicles are defect-free or determine if they are subject to recall.
Because the Order is still in effect, the Final Rule will likely affect manufacturers' compliance with the Order. NHTSA may begin to review incident reports to determine whether an ADS vehicle satisfies the FMVSS. If it does not, NHTSA may request further reporting that could request disclosure of confidential business information.
Three Key Takeaways
- The Final Rule updates existing regulations to prepare for emerging ADS-equipped vehicles and will likely serve as a model for updating other existing regulations concerning motor vehicles.
- Industry stakeholders should be prepared for further U.S. government oversight to steer the direction of innovation and safety in vehicles involving autonomous or automated technologies.
- Increased federal action demonstrates the need to develop a proactive legal strategy to navigate this ever-changing regulatory landscape and ensure compliance in this space.
