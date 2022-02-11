Hyundai and Kia are warning owners of almost 500,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. to park away from buildings due to a possible defect that can cause the vehicles to spontaneously catch fire even when idle.

Due to "foreign contaminants," the anti-lock brake computer control module can short circuit and possibly start a fire in the engine compartment. Hyundai issued a recall for 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe SUVs, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport SUVs, 2019 Santa Fe XL models and 2014-2015 Tucson SUVs. Kia is recalling 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage SUVs. In total, Hyundai is recalling 357,830 vehicles while Kia is recalling 126,747.

This warning is something that all subrogation professionals should make note of. Additional information on the recall can be found at this link.

