Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

OEMs/Suppliers

Several automakers predict the semiconductor shortage will ease beginning in the second half of 2022, while others such as Volkswagen and a number of chipmakers have cautioned that supplies will remain limited for a longer duration.





reported for 2021, and estimates its will increase by 10% to 15% this year. Stellantis suspended the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its salaried, non-union U.S. workforce. The automaker estimates that 97% or more of the affected 14,000 employees have received the vaccine or a medical or religious exemption.





suspended the implementation of a for its salaried, non-union U.S. workforce. The automaker estimates that 97% or more of the affected 14,000 employees have received the vaccine or a medical or religious exemption. Aptiv and Audi will invest a combined $285 million in Vienna-based automotive safety software company TTTech Auto .





and will invest a combined $285 million in Vienna-based automotive safety software company . Google will provide workforce development training and cloud-based technology services for Ford 's mobility innovation campus, Michigan Central .





will provide workforce development training and cloud-based technology services for 's mobility innovation campus, . GM plans to hire 8,000 technology employees this year, as the automaker increases its capabilities in developing vehicle software, fuel cells, and advanced electric batteries.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Autonomous shuttle startup May Mobility raised $83 million in a Series C funding round led by SPARX Group Company. Toyota Ventures and BMW i Ventures were among the investors participating in the round.





raised in a Series C funding round led by SPARX Group Company. Toyota Ventures and BMW i Ventures were among the investors participating in the round. Robert Bosch and Volkswagen Group 's software unit Cariad will partner to develop advanced driver-assistance and autonomous-driving systems for consumer vehicles.





and 's software unit Cariad will partner to develop advanced driver-assistance and autonomous-driving systems for consumer vehicles. Autonomous technology company TuSimple will begin driverless freight runs for Union Pacific Railroad on a route between Tuscon and Phoenix this spring.





will begin driverless freight runs for on a route between Tuscon and Phoenix this spring. A new study by AAA found that driver-facing cameras are more effective for monitoring driver behavior than steering-wheel based systems.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources, and BlackRock Renewable Power will jointly develop and deploy a nationwide charging network for medium- and heavy-duty battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.





and will jointly develop and deploy a nationwide charging network for and Bloomberg reports that Ford could spend up to $20 billion over the next five to ten years to align its operations in support of an enhanced focus on EVs. Ford did not comment for this article.





could spend up to over the next five to ten years to align its operations in support of an enhanced focus on EVs. Ford did not comment for this article. Recycling battery materials such as lithium, copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese has the potential to help the U.S. to strengthen its own electric-vehicle supply chain. Battery recycling companies Redwood Materials, Battery Resourcers and Li-Cycle have each made recent announcements related to expansion or new partnerships.





Lithium-metal battery technology startup Soelect raised $11 million in Series A funding from Lotte Ventures, GM Ventures and KTB Network.





raised $11 million in Series A funding from Lotte Ventures, GM Ventures and KTB Network. A new report from Calstart estimates that sales of zero-emission commercial trucks could increase from less than 1% today, to 30% by the end of the decade. There are currently 140,000 pending orders for commercial EVs, the bulk of which are by Amazon, followed by Walmart and FedEx. Calstart is a Pasadena, Calif.-based coalition that promotes zero-emission trucks.





could increase from less than 1% today, to 30% by the end of the decade. There are currently 140,000 pending orders for commercial EVs, the bulk of which are by Amazon, followed by Walmart and FedEx. Calstart is a Pasadena, Calif.-based coalition that promotes zero-emission trucks. Colorado-based Lightning eMotors announced a deal to fully electrify a number of GM's medium-duty truck platforms for applications including school buses, shuttle buses, delivery and work trucks.





announced a deal to fully electrify a number of GM's medium-duty truck platforms for applications including school buses, shuttle buses, delivery and work trucks. There are approximately 50 public hydrogen refueling stations operating in the U.S. today, and nearly all locations are in California. Private networks of hydrogen refueling stations are a potential area of opportunity, if government action is taken to support third-party access through incentives, capacity credits, or other measures.





operating in the U.S. today, and nearly all locations are in California. Private networks of hydrogen refueling stations are a potential area of opportunity, if government action is taken to support third-party access through incentives, capacity credits, or other measures. China's Baidu and Geely will invest nearly $400 million into their EV joint venture, Jidu, to fund research and development and mass production. Jidu launched last year, and is majority-owned by Baidu.

