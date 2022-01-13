This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.

Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

Mexico will pursue an arbitration panel to help resolve differences with the U.S. over the interpretation of the USMCA's rules of origin for vehicle components.





will pursue an arbitration panel to help resolve differences with the U.S. over the interpretation of the USMCA's for vehicle components. Six states have adopted Advanced Clean Truck rules that require increasing percentages of medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold to be zero-emissions beginning in 2025.





rules that require increasing percentages of medium- and heavy-duty trucks sold to be zero-emissions beginning in 2025. Senate Democrats currently have no plans to pursue floor action for the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill.The social spending bill, which included a provision that would offer consumer tax credits for electric vehicles that are union-made in the U.S ., may require a complete revision because it has thus far failed to receive adequate support for passage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a recent interview that "she believes a deal can still be reached."





bill.The social spending bill, which included a provision that would offer that are ., may require a complete revision because it has thus far failed to receive adequate support for passage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a recent interview that "she believes a deal can still be reached." GM agreed to recognize California's authority to set vehicle emission standards under the Clean Air Act, in a move that makes the automaker eligible for government fleet purchases in the state.

OEMs/Suppliers

Volkswagen will provide a 10% pay raise to its assembly plant workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant on an already-stretched labor market. The seven-day average for newly reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. surpassed 700,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins as quoted in The Wall Street Journal.





will provide a 10% pay raise to its assembly plant workers in Chattanooga, Tennessee, due to the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant on an already-stretched labor market. The seven-day average for newly reported surpassed 700,000 for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins as quoted in The Wall Street Journal. Stellantis pushed back a deadline requiring U.S. salaried employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, noting that the new timetable is dependent on where and how an employee is working. The automaker said that 93% of its U.S. salaried workforce is COVID-19 vaccinated .





pushed back a deadline requiring U.S. salaried employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, noting that the new timetable is dependent on where and how an employee is working. The automaker said that . Bosch indicated that combining artificial intelligence with connected products will assist in expanding revenue platforms across its business portfolios.





indicated that combining with will assist in expanding revenue platforms across its business portfolios. BMW is working with 3D perception solution company Seoul Robotics to automate last-mile fleet logistics at its manufacturing facility in Munich.





is working with 3D perception solution company to automate last-mile fleet logistics at its manufacturing facility in Munich. Hyundai is exploring ways to introduce advanced robotic technology into a wide variety of mobility systems, including cars, urban air mobility vehicles, and wearable robots such as human exoskeletons.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

GM announced its upcoming Ultra Cruise driver assistance system , which was developed with Qualcomm , and expands on the hands-free driving capabilities offered in Super Cruise. Ultra Cruise will debut on certain Cadillac models in 2023. The systems are considered Level 2 in SAE's definitions of driving automation.





announced its upcoming , which was developed with , and expands on the hands-free driving capabilities offered in Super Cruise. Ultra Cruise will debut on certain Cadillac models in 2023. The systems are considered Level 2 in SAE's definitions of driving automation. TuSimple expanded its partnership with Nvidia , and will use the company's chips for an autonomous domain controller for its commercial self-driving trucks.





expanded its partnership with , and will use the company's chips for an autonomous domain controller for its commercial self-driving trucks. Torc Robotics, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck , will open its third U.S. location in Austin, Texas this year. The site will be an engineering hub to accelerate development of its self-driving truck technology.





an independent subsidiary of , will open its third U.S. location in Austin, Texas this year. The site will be an engineering hub to accelerate development of its self-driving truck technology. Volvo announced its autonomous driving feature, Ride Pilot, will first be available to customers in California before a broader launch in other markets. Ride Pilot will be available as an add-on subscription in the automaker's upcoming full-electric flagship crossover, pending internal verification and regulatory approvals.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Magna announced plans for a new electric vehicle center at its U.S. headquarters in Troy, Michigan, and its electric powertrain system will be ready to launch beginning in 2025.





announced plans for a new electric vehicle center at its U.S. headquarters in Troy, Michigan, and its electric powertrain system will be ready to launch beginning in 2025. In a recent test, Michigan battery company Our Next Energy (ONE) used its technology to power a 2021 Tesla Model S for 752 miles on a single charge.





(ONE) used its technology to power a 2021 Tesla Model S for 752 miles on a single charge. Tesla 's strategies to succeed amid global supply chain challenges include vertical integration, increasing vehicle prices to address higher costs, removing some features from vehicles, and maintaining close relationships with chip suppliers. Tesla recently indicated goals to expand into solar power and battery storage.





's strategies to succeed amid global supply chain challenges include vertical integration, increasing vehicle prices to address higher costs, removing some features from vehicles, and maintaining close relationships with chip suppliers. Tesla recently indicated goals to expand into solar power and battery storage. Panasonic will produce Tesla battery cells using certain components from Nevada-based battery recycling company Redwood Materials .





will produce battery cells using certain components from Nevada-based battery recycling company . Massachusetts-based startup Battery Resourcers will invest $43 million to open a recycling plant for lithium-ion batteries in Georgia this year.





will invest $43 million to open a recycling plant for lithium-ion batteries in Georgia this year. GM's electric delivery and logistics unit BrightDrop will supply Walmart with 5,000 electric delivery vans, and FedEx has expanded its order from an initial reservation of 500 to 2,000 vehicles.





will supply with 5,000 electric delivery vans, and has expanded its order from an initial reservation of 500 to 2,000 vehicles. Honda plans to build a second all-electric vehicle plant in China, which will begin production in 2024 as a joint operation with Dongfeng Motor Co .





plans to build a second all-electric vehicle plant in China, which will begin production in 2024 as a joint operation with . Vietnam-based EV company VinFast plans to assemble battery packs with cells sourced from its supplier at an upcoming manufacturing site in the U.S. VinFast intends to select the site this year.





plans to assemble battery packs with cells sourced from its supplier at an upcoming manufacturing site in the U.S. VinFast intends to select the site this year. In March, Volkswagen will debut an electric version of its 1960s-era microbus, called the ID.Buzz.

Prepared by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

