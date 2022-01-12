- A group of 15 Democratic AGs, led by Maryland AG Brian Frosh and New York AG Letitia James, filed comments in support of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's proposal to suspend a Trump administration rule allowing the shipment of liquefied natural gas in rail tank cars.
- The comments assert that the LNG by Rail Rule, which amended the Hazardous Materials Regulations to allow for the bulk transport of LNG in rail tank cars with enhanced outer tank requirements, put communities at risk because it allowed trains carrying up to 30,000 gallons of potentially explosive cargo to travel through densely populated areas.
- The comments argue that the rule should be suspended because it was based on purportedly flawed and incomplete safety assessments, did not adequately consider the potential upstream and downstream environmental effects of allowing LNG transport by rail, and was promulgated without adequate consideration of its impact on disadvantaged communities.
