Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

predicts that a return to balanced levels of new-vehicle supply and demand could occur sometime between October 2022 and "late 2023," noting that used-car prices will begin dropping before that point. According to commentary by Foley & Lardner attorneys, Mexico 's decree offering amnesty to illegally imported used cars is intended to increase mobility for low-income families, but opponents believe it could negatively impact the nation's new vehicle sales.

is revisiting an investigation of and vehicles due to concerns about potential engine fires. The agency opened a new engineering analysis investigation that covers over 3 million vehicles from the 2011 to 2016 model years. Beginning this year and in accordance with a previous commitment, China will allow full foreign ownership of passenger car manufacturing in the nation.

OEMs/Suppliers

canceled plans for an in-person keynote at this week's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and will instead move to an "all-digital approach," due to increased cases of COVID-19.The automaker intends to reveal more about its strategy for at Key themes for automakers in 2021 include supply chain constraints and the chip shortage, low vehicle inventories, record high new-vehicle prices, and aggressive plans to ramp up electrification.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

is hoping to limit the amount of data companies must report to regulators in the event of vehicle crashes, noting that strict requirements may hinder industry innovation. A business unit of Geely Holding will develop electric vehicles for Waymo, for use as autonomous ride-hailing vehicles within the U.S.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

, as well as a growing number of electric pickup truck models, are expected to boost efforts to build charging stations in rural parts of the U.S. Swedish battery maker Northvolt announced it has assembled the first lithium-ion battery cell that was fully designed, developed and built by a European manufacturer. The company's first commercial deliveries will occur this year.

Prepared by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

