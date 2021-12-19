This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.

Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

The Canadian government, in line with Mexico, stated that it could impose tariffs in response to proposed U.S. legislation that would offer consumer tax credits for electric vehicles that are union-made in the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that conversations to resolve the dispute are ongoing, and include the option of aligning EV incentives to ensure there are "no unfair advantages on one side or the other." The EU also expressed its concern to Senate leadership about the proposal's potential to result in discrimination against European cars and car parts.

OEMs/Suppliers

Bosch and Volkswagen are reported to be nearing an agreement to collaborate on automotive software .





and are reported to be nearing an agreement to collaborate on . Toyota announced temporary production shutdowns in Japan due to parts shortages , affecting output of Lexus models and the Toyota Land Cruiser. Last month Toyota announced plans to resume normal levels of production in December at its plants in Japan.





announced temporary production shutdowns in due to , affecting output of Lexus models and the Toyota Land Cruiser. Last month announced plans to resume normal levels of production in December at its plants in Japan. Volkswagen Group is reported to be considering an initial public offering for its Porsche brand, as part of an approach to fund its shift toward software and electrification.





is reported to be considering an initial public offering for its brand, as part of an approach to fund its shift toward software and electrification. Ford will invest over $900 million to modernize its two plants and its supply chain network in Thailand .





will invest over $900 million to modernize its two plants and its supply chain network in . Volvo experienced a cyberattack focused on its R&D property, and concluded that there may be an "impact on the company's operations."





experienced a cyberattack focused on its R&D property, and concluded that there may be an "impact on the company's operations." Daimler Truck began trading December 10 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG, following its spinoff from Daimler AG.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is challenging an application from GM subsidiary Cruise to charge for robotaxi rides in the city. The agency's concerns include commercial vehicles stopping in a travel lane and failing to offer service in low-income areas. Cruise plans to launch its commercial taxi service in 2022, beginning in San Francisco.





(SFMTA) is challenging an application from subsidiary to charge for robotaxi rides in the city. The agency's concerns include commercial vehicles stopping in a travel lane and failing to offer service in low-income areas. Cruise plans to launch its commercial taxi service in 2022, beginning in San Francisco. The Interstate 45 highway between Houston and Dallas is becoming a significant test route for autonomous trucking.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

GM's electric delivery van brand BrightDrop opened its first dealership last week in Los Angeles. Brightdrop will provide its EV600 and EV410 midsize delivery vans to its first major customers, FedEx Express and Merchants Fleet.





electric delivery van brand opened its first dealership last week in Los Angeles. Brightdrop will provide its EV600 and EV410 midsize delivery vans to its first major customers, FedEx Express and Merchants Fleet. Battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution hopes to raise up to $10.8 billion in its upcoming IPO, reflecting a market value of $59 billion for the company.





hopes to raise up to $10.8 billion in its upcoming IPO, reflecting a market value of $59 billion for the company. Plant updates:



GM is considering Lansing, Michigan for the site of a new $2.5 billion battery cell plant to be operated with its joint venture partner LG Energy Solution , according to tax incentive documents filed with the city. The automaker is also pursuing plans to convert its Orion Assembly plant into a hub for electric pickup trucks.



Rivian may announce a new manufacturing site in Georgia , according to reports that have not been confirmed by the company.



GM will invest over $50 million at its Bedford, Indiana facility to build drive unit castings for applications including the upcoming electric Chevrolet Silverado ; the automaker plans to begin production of the electric Silverado in early 2023 at its Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center.



Volvo and Northvolt AB will open a joint battery R&D center in Sweden, and the companies intend to announce the site of their upcoming European battery plant in early 2022.





Volkswagen announced a joint venture with Umicore and a long-term agreement with Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd ., to secure raw materials necessary to support its strategy of establishing six European battery plants by 2030.





announced a joint venture with and a long-term agreement with ., to secure raw materials necessary to support its strategy of establishing six European battery plants by 2030. Ford plans to reach 200,000 annual production units of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E by 2023 for North America and Europe. This vehicle has reached sales of over 24,000 units in the U.S. as of November 1.





plans to reach 200,000 annual production units of its by 2023 for North America and Europe. This vehicle has reached sales of over 24,000 units in the U.S. as of November 1. As part of its ongoing plans to establish and strengthen its supply chain for electric vehicles, GM announced partnerships with rare earth materials provider MP Materials, and advanced magnetic materials producer Vacuumschmelze (VAC).

