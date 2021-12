ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz , to follow up.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from United States

Foley Weekly Automotive Report - 23 November 2021 Foley & Lardner This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

The Graves Amendment And The Vicarious Liability Landscape In North Carolina Teague Campbell Dennis & Gorham A law-abiding bicyclist is struck by a driver who was texting behind the wheel.

The Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs Act Of 2021: What's In It For You? (Part II: Transportation Electrification) Potomac Law Group This is the second installment in a multi-part series of client Alerts that breaks down the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (HR 3684) (the "IIJA"),,,

The Infrastructure, Investment & Jobs Act Of 2021: What's In It For You? Potomac Law Group As a result of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has made H-4, E and L dependent spouses qualify for a 180 day automatic extension ...

The Relationship Between Slime On Ship Hulls And The Increase In Greenhouse Gas Emissions Lane Powell According to the IMO, biofouling management is critical to reduce GHG emissions.