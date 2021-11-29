DIVISION A - SURFACE TRANSPORTATION REAUTHORIZATION ACT OF 2021

Title 1 - Federal-Aid Highways

The Department of Transportation, under the Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 ("STRA"), is tasked with administering the funding related to roads, bridges, and other forms of surface transportation. The allocations under the STRA cover a wide range of transportation projects.

Funding Categories:

Resiliency. Improving the federal highway system is a large focus of the STRA. One of the highway improvement priorities is to increase the resiliency of the National Highway System to mitigate the cost of damages from sea level rise, extreme weather events, flooding, wildfires, or other natural disasters. Protective equipment, such as guard rails; raising highway grades; relocating roadways in a base floodplain to higher ground above projected flood elevation levels or away from slide prone areas; stabilizing slide areas; stabilizing slopes; lengthening or raising bridges to increase waterway openings. Other protective features contemplated are increasing the size or number of drainage structures; replacing culverts with bridges or upsizing culverts; installing seismic retrofits on bridges; adding scour protection at bridges, installing riprap, or adding other scour, stream stability, coastal, or other hydraulic countermeasures, including spur dikes; and the use of natural infrastructure to mitigate the risk of recurring damage or the cost of future repair from extreme weather events, flooding, or other natural disasters.

Small Business/DBE Set-Aside: Small and DBE entities should pay special attention to the STRA because Congress has specifically determined that the parties implementing the STRA shall award 10% of the project funding to small and DBE entities. There is, however, an exception to this determination for projects on tribal lands and for highway safety research and development.

Who to Watch: The US Department of Transportation has initial responsibility for awarding the funding, however, but this is not the only government entity to watch closely in the future for potential projects to bid. The National Parks Service, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Forest Service also will be implementing certain projects. A significant majority of the funding will flow from these federal entities through state, tribal, regional and local entities through formula block grants or competitive grant programs. Contractors looking for potential projects to bid on will want to monitor. Additionally, a significant amount of project funding will be allocated to tribes, states, certain US Territories, Puerto Rico, regional and local entities .

When: The STRA funding is authorized for a five-year period giving potential recipients some lead time to plan and set priorities. To boost the economy, demonstrate short term results and begin to address the backlog of projects, the Department of Transportation is expected to use existing formula fund programs to push out funding in the short term. New programs and competitive grant programs are likely to take longer to design and administer.

While this alert does not purport to be an exhaustive list of the programs benefited by the funding provided in the STRA portion of the IIJA, it does, in a small measure, capture the scope of the contemplated construction projects related to roads, highways, and transportation infrastructure. PLG attorneys will be keeping a close eye on IIJA implementation and other relevant aspects of the program (for example SBA requirements, certifications, tax implications, etc.) and would be happy to assist our clients in needs related to the IIJA and its opportunities for government contractors.

