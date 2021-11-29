This is the second installment in a multi-part series of client Alerts that breaks down the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (HR 3684) (the "IIJA") into bite-sized pieces. Part II of the series focuses on the portions of the law supporting the electrification of transportation, an area of interest to many participants, including equipment manufacturers, utilities, construction contractors, fleet operators, transportation agencies, and community organizations. Multiple federal agencies administer these provisions, including the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This alert focuses on new areas of funding to help stakeholders to begin to prepare and plan for future opportunities. It also identifies upcoming policy decisions that could have long lasting impacts on this evolving industry that stakeholders may desire to monitor.

Funding Categories:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging and Fueling Infrastructure

In Spring 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration set the ambitious goal of building 500,000 new public EV chargers across the U.S. by 2030, and began redirecting existing sources of transportation funding to support electric transportation infrastructure. Building out a national network of publicly accessible electric vehicle chargers is a necessary component to facilitating long-distance EV travel thereby accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the United States. The IIJA dedicates $7.5 to support this initiative, which will flow through a new DOT grant program to be established within the first year of the law.

Half of the grant funding will support charging infrastructure located within the DOT's designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, which should be updated and redesignated within the first 180 days following enactment. The other half is reserved for community grants that will support development of facilities in rural areas, low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and communities with a limited private parking spaces or a high concentration of multiunit dwellings. Due to the source of the funding, even those community grant projects located in rural or urban locations will be treated as if the project were located on an a Federal-aid highway. Grants issued under the community grant program are capped at $15 million, but there is no cap on the size of the individual grants within the Alternative Fuel Corridors.

The law encourages the formation of public-private partnerships. Eligible recipients include states, metropolitan planning organizations, local governments, transportation districts, tribes, and U.S. territories, acting alone or collectively. Grant funding is to be used to contract with a private entity for acquisition and installation of the publicly accessible facilities that are directly related to the charging or fueling of a vehicle, although a portion of the funds may be used to subsidize operating assistance for the first 5 years of operations. Parties interested in such partnerships will want to monitor not only the development of the grant program by DOT, but also notices from state and local government agencies that may be interested in building such partnerships before submitting applications for grant funding.