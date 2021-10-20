This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

OEMs/Suppliers

Production impact of the semiconductor shortage -

Stellantis will reduce its Windsor, Ontario minivan plant from two shifts to one shift beginning in the spring of 2022, citing the effects of the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic. GM will extend production downtime for the Chevrolet Equinox SUV at Ramos Assembly in Mexico until November 22.

Ford suspended production for several days last week at its Hermosillo plant in Mexico due to an unspecified parts shortage.

suspended production for several days last week at its in Mexico due to an unspecified parts shortage. Robots powered by artificial intelligence will ultimately be able to do the majority of the work at Nissan 's "intelligent factory" near Tokyo.

powered by will ultimately be able to do the majority of the work at 's "intelligent factory" near Tokyo. Hyundai intends to develop its own semiconductors, and noted that its parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis will play an important role in the in-house development plan.

intends to develop its own semiconductors, and noted that its parts affiliate will play an important role in the in-house development plan. Volvo hopes to raise $2.9 billion in a Stockholm initial public offering, with proceeds intended to help the automaker shift to a direct-to-consumer sales and subscription model.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Amazon's self-driving unit Zoox will begin testing autonomous vehicles in Seattle , using Toyota Highlander vehicles equipped with sensor technology and autonomous-driving software.

will begin testing autonomous vehicles in , using Highlander vehicles equipped with sensor technology and autonomous-driving software. Autonomous trucking startup Embark Trucks said carriers have reserved 14,200 trucks equipped with its technology.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Honda announced that all of its new models introduced in China will be electrified after 2030.

announced that all of its new models introduced in will be electrified after 2030. GM will extend a production shutdown of the Chevrolet Bolt by two weeks at its Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan, as a result of a battery pack shortage pertaining to the vehicle's recall.

will extend a production shutdown of the by two weeks at its in Michigan, as a result of a battery pack shortage pertaining to the vehicle's recall. Electric Last Mile Solutions announced the opening of an Urban Mobility Lab in San Francisco , which will function as a hub for innovative EV fleet solutions.

announced the opening of an in , which will function as a hub for innovative EV fleet solutions. Tata Motors will invest more than $2 billion in EV production over the next five years, following an investment by private equity firm TPG.

will invest more than $2 billion in EV production over the next five years, following an investment by private equity firm TPG. Novi, Michigan-based battery startup Our Next Energy (ONE), raised $25 million in a Series A venture funding round led by Bill Gates's Breakthrough Energy Ventures .

(ONE), raised $25 million in a Series A venture funding round led by Bill Gates's . American Battery Solutions will expand its Lake Orion, Michigan Innovation Center from 40,000 sq. feet to 115,000 sq. ft., and will add 75 positions. The expansion results from "several recent customer awards for high-voltage battery packs and solutions for light commercial delivery and heavy-duty commercial vehicles."

will expand its Lake Orion, Michigan Innovation Center from 40,000 sq. feet to 115,000 sq. ft., and will add 75 positions. The expansion results from "several recent customer awards for high-voltage battery packs and solutions for light commercial delivery and heavy-duty commercial vehicles." Flatbed carrier PGT Trucking Inc . intends to lease Nikola Tre heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), following the satisfactory completion of a Nikola Tre FCEV demonstration program.

. intends to lease (FCEV), following the satisfactory completion of a Nikola Tre FCEV demonstration program. Vietnam's VinFast plans to begin deliveries of its VF e35 and e36 electric utility vehicles in the U.S. market toward the end of next year.

plans to begin deliveries of its VF e35 and e36 electric utility vehicles in the U.S. market toward the end of next year. Ford will invest $315 million to prepare its transmission factory in Halewood, England to manufacture electric power units for vehicles sold throughout Europe.

Prepared by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.