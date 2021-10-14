This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities.

Key Developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

Manufacturers continue to face the challenge of soaring steel prices , with average spot prices more than tripling in the past year.

Global supply chain constraints are expected to persist "well into next year" and may impede economic recovery. Ongoing issues include shortages of components and labor, high prices for freight and raw materials, and bottlenecks resulting from countries experiencing lockdowns and coronavirus-related restrictions.

Efforts by the Biden administration to collect semiconductor supply chain data are being met by concern from global chipmakers. The companies were asked to voluntarily disclose information by November 8 about inventories, backlogs, delivery time, procurement practices, and key customers.

North American Class 8 truck orders declined 10.9% in September, compared with a year earlier, as manufacturers struggle to balance pent-up demand with supply chain constraints.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology indicated that it will implement assessment measures to regulate data sent abroad by vehicles, but did not provide details for how the assessments would be conducted.

OEMs/Suppliers

Production impact of the semiconductor shortage -

GM will resume production by November 1 at several North American plants that have been idled due to the chip shortage. The plants are San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico, Fairfax Assembly in Kansas, and CAMI Assembly in Canada. In addition, Chevrolet Blazer production at Ramos Assembly in Mexico will restart October 18. Stellantis will extend downtime through the rest of October at its Jeep Cherokee crossover plant in Belvidere, Illinois. In addition, Ford confirmed downtime for the week of October 11 at its Mustang plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Volkswagen will extend production cuts until October 15 for its plant in Puebla, Mexico . Nissan confirmed downtime for two Mexican plants, with a shutdown of eight days in the state of Aguascalientes, and eleven days in Morelos state.

Aptiv lowered its annual sales guidance to a range of $15.1 to $15.5 billion, from a previous projection of $16.1 to $16.4 billion. The adjustment was due to a reduction in global vehicle production forecasts, as well as the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and global semiconductor shortage.

Construction began on the $48 million M3 Commerce Center located on the site of the former Cadillac Stamping plant in Detroit. Lear will occupy nearly two-thirds of the 684,000-square-foot building, and it will supply GM's upcoming FactoryZero.

Nissan plans to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from global manufacturing sites by 2050, by using all-electric equipment powered by renewable energy and alternative fuels. In January, the automaker announced the goal to attain carbon neutrality over the entire life cycle of its vehicles by 2050.

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Apple is in the early stages of developing technology to enable iPhone control of vehicle functions including climate control, seats, speedometer, and radio. This effort seeks to expand Apple's in-vehicle interface capabilities. CarPlay is currently used to interface with music, navigation and phone calls.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

A California federal jury awarded $136.9 million to a former Tesla subcontractor after finding that he was subjected to a racially hostile work environment at the company's Fremont plant.

GM announced a strategic supplier agreement with North Carolina-based Wolfspeed, Inc., to develop and provide silicon carbide power devices for future EVs.

Nikola and Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy will partner to build and operate hydrogen fuel cell hubs in the U.S. and Canada.

Stellantis plans to retool its plant in Turin, Italy, in order to transform the site into an EV hub.

plans to retool its plant in Turin, Italy, in order to transform the site into an EV hub. GM will partner with GE Renewable Energy to evaluate options for developing rare earth materials supply chains to support production of EVs and renewable energy equipment in North America and Europe.

