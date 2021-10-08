This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.

Key developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

The U.S. House of Representatives delayed a planned vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, due to stalled negotiations between moderate and progressive Democrats.





Twelve international automakers sent a letter asking the U.S. House of Representatives to support tax credits for electric vehicles that are not limited to vehicles assembled by organized labor.





A group of 21 state attorneys general are urging the Biden administration to finalize emissions standards that are stricter than the rules it recently proposed.





NHTSA denied a petition to investigate battery fires in Tesla Model S and X vehicles from the 2012 through 2019 model years, noting that it was unlikely to result in the discovery of a safety defect. The 2019 petition pertained to over-the-air software updates that were implemented as a result of battery fires.





OEMs/Suppliers

Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Toyota's Woven Planet subsidiary will acquire U.S. software company Renovo Motors, in support of its goals to develop an operating system for future vehicles. Earlier this year, Woven Planet acquired Lyft's autonomous driving unit and mapping startup Carmera.





Magna International Inc., the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada announced a $1.3 million ($1.6 million CAD) five-year collaboration intended to enhance the safety and cybersecurity of self-driving vehicles.





Kodiak Robotics announced the next generation of its autonomous trucking sensor suite, which is scheduled to launch in PACCAR trucks beginning in Q4 2021.





Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

GM's commercial and logistics business, BrightDrop, announced the upcoming EV410 midsize electric commercial van, with Verizon as its first customer. Production of the EV410 will begin in 2023 at CAMI Assembly.





Nikola Corp. announced a partnership with Opal Fuels LLC to construct hydrogen fueling stations in North America.





Swiss company ABB announced its new Terra 360 charger can fully charge any EV within 15 minutes. The device will be available in Europe by the end of the year, with a rollout in other regions to follow in 2022.





Ford will receive just over $6 million in tax incentives, nearly double the original amount, to support production expansion for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup at its Dearborn Truck plant in Michigan.





Electric vehicle company Workhorse announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This follows the recent update that the company is halting deliveries of C-1000 vehicles and recalling 41 it has already delivered, due to the need for further testing and modifications to certify the vehicle under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.





announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This follows the recent update that the company is halting deliveries of C-1000 vehicles and recalling 41 it has already delivered, due to the need for further testing and modifications to certify the vehicle under . Extreme weather events are expected to increase the importance of improving grid reliability to support EV adoption. A potential solution to mitigate power outages are local power systems known as microgrids to manage distributed energy resources (DER). However, microgrids can expand capital costs and engineering complexities.

