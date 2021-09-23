This report helps automotive suppliers inform their legal and operational decisions to help address challenges and opportunities. Contact your Foley relationship partner, or John R. Trentacosta or Ann Marie Uetz, to follow up.

Key developments

Market Trends and Regulatory

Iron and steel prices have nearly doubled in the past year, according to commodity data tracked by the federal government. The increase is attributed to high demand, as well as tariffs on imported steel.





NHTSA opened a new investigation into an estimated 30 million U.S. vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators . The probe covers 2001 through 2019 model years and nearly two dozen automakers.





opened a new investigation into an estimated 30 million U.S. vehicles with potentially defective . The probe covers 2001 through 2019 model years and nearly two dozen automakers. Automotive and steel companies are working toward the long-term goal of developing lower-carbon steel, as regulatory pressures mount to increase sustainable manufacturing processes.





The U.S. Commerce Department and White House economic adviser Brian Deese will host a meeting on the semiconductor supply chain with industry leaders on Sept. 23.





OEMs/Suppliers

Production impact of the semiconductor shortage –



Stellantis announced downtime for its Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit for the week of September 20, affecting production of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.



Volkswagen predicts the semiconductor shortage will not improve until the second half of 2022.





A GM joint venture in China with partners, SAIC Motor Corp. and Guangxi Automobile Group, said it intends to increase the use of locally sourced chips within the next five years. The comments were made during the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, and the partners also said they have been developing automotive chips since 2018.However, it was not clear if the focus was chip design or manufacturing.





in with partners, SAIC Motor Corp. and Guangxi Automobile Group, said it within the next five years. The comments were made during the World New Energy Vehicle Congress, and the partners also said they have been developing automotive chips since 2018.However, it was not clear if the focus was chip design or manufacturing. Volvo is preparing for an initial public offering "in the coming weeks," according to unnamed sources in Reuters. Volvo and its parent company, Geely Holding, did not comment for the article.





is preparing for an initial public offering "in the coming weeks," according to unnamed sources in Reuters. Volvo and its parent company, Geely Holding, did not comment for the article. Political action committee MoveOn has drawn attention to GM for donating to members of Congress who voted in January against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.Earlier this summer, Toyota 's campaign contributions were the subject of negative commentary by the Lincoln Project.





for donating to members of Congress who voted in January against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.Earlier this summer, 's campaign contributions were the subject of negative commentary by the Lincoln Project. GM intends to make "substantial shifts" in its supply chain, including "building direct relationships" with chip manufacturers , according to remarks by CEO Mary Barra.





intends to make "substantial shifts" in its supply chain, including , according to remarks by CEO Mary Barra. Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant resumed production September 20, following a two-week shutdown caused by a gas leak.





Connected/Autonomous Vehicles and Mobility Services

Tesla announced that its customers will soon be able to request an enhanced version of its driver-assistance software that is designed for city environments. However, the National Transportation Safety Board said the company should address safety concerns in its existing technology before it offers expanded features.





announced that its customers will soon be able to request an enhanced version of its driver-assistance software that is designed for city environments. However, the said the company should address safety concerns in its existing technology before it offers expanded features. China is developing a system to monitor data that is sent abroad by vehicles, according to a statement by the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co. Automakers, including Tesla, Ford, and BMW, recently indicated plans to set up local data centers in China as the nation takes steps to increase oversight of data collected by private firms.





Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Electronics contract manufacturing company Foxconn has puts its EV project with Byton on hold, due to the Chinese startup's "worsening financial situation," according to unnamed sources in Nikkei Asia.





has puts its EV project with on hold, due to the Chinese startup's "worsening financial situation," according to unnamed sources in Nikkei Asia. A Chinese startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc . announced it will deliver electric flying cars to customers in 2024.





. announced it will deliver to customers in 2024. Vitesco Technologies, a spin-off of Continental that focuses on electrified powertrains, began publicly trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange last week.





a spin-off of Continental that focuses on began publicly trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange last week. The Lucid Air luxury sedan received an EPA range rating of up to 520 miles on a full charge.This is the first EV to surpass a range rating of 500 miles.





luxury sedan received an EPA range rating of up to 520 miles on a full charge.This is the first EV to surpass a range rating of 500 miles. According to a recent report from Earthjustice, "widely deployed green hydrogen is still at least a decade away," and green hydrogen is less efficient than using renewable electricity. Green hydrogen does not produce greenhouse gas emissions or use fossil fuels, but at this time hydrogen is most typically produced by using fossil fuels.





